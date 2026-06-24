Sanchez Sends 'Caps to 8-5 Loss

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied from a pair of deficits, but couldn't muster a third comeback, as shortstop Carlos Sanchez reached base four times - including three extra-base hits and a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning as part of an 8-5 loss to the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Sanchez, who opened the first inning with a double, logged a three-run triple and an additional double before his go-ahead single in the eighth. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

The Whitecaps struck for two in the second inning when Detroit Tigers No. 2 Prospect Bryce Rainer clobbered the first pitch he saw into the right-center field gap for a two-run double to give West Michigan a 2-0 lead. The Dragons countered by taking advantage of an erratic start from lefty Juanmi Vasquez upon entering the ballgame in the fourth inning, who walked three batters and hit a fourth before surrendering a go-ahead three-run triple to shortstop Carlos Sanchez to give Dayton a 4-2 lead. The 'Caps responded in the sixth with two to tie the game highlighted by a balk from Dragons reliever Beau Blanchard to even the contest at four. After a go-ahead run-scoring single by Alfredo Duno in the seventh, 'Caps outfielder Patrick Lee celebrated his first game back since being activated from the Injured List with his second home run of the season to knot the contest at five. In the bottom of the inning, Dayton took the lead for good when Sanchez cracked his go-ahead single and center fielder Kien Vu roped a two-run double into the right-field corner. The Whitecaps loaded the bases in the ninth before Dragons reliever Victor Diaz induced a game-ending groundout by Lee to send Dayton to a series-opening win.

The Whitecaps drop to 3-1 in the second half and 27-41 overall, while the Dragons jump to 2-1 in the second half and 41-28 on the season. Blanchard (5-3) allowed just one run in two innings in collecting his fifth win of the year, while the 'Caps Carlos Lequerica (2-2) takes his second loss in relief. Diaz picks up his fifth save of the season for the Dragons, who enjoyed a 4-for-5 performance with two runs scored, and four RBI while making multiple spectacular defensive plays at shortstop as part of the contest.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the second game of this series against the Dayton Dragons - High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday at 7:05pm. Pitchers Ben Jacobs and David Lorduy get the starts for the 'Caps and Dragons. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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