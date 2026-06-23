TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 23 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 30 players, 4 on injured list, 1 Rehab Assignment):

- Right-handed pitcher Clay Edmondson, right-handed pitcher Tucker Musgrove, and outfielder Jake Cunningham transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Right-handed pitcher Luis Germán transferred to the Arizona Complex League

- Right-handed pitcher Isaiah Lowe and right-handed pitcher Jeferson Villabona transferred to Single-A Lake Elsinore

- Shortstop Wyatt Hoffman returned to Double-A San Antonio from rehab

- Right-handed pitcher Daison Acosta assigned to Fort Wayne on rehab

- Right-handed pitcher Bernard Jose (uniform No. 27) transferred from Double-A San Antonio

- Right-handed pitcher Bryan Balzer (uniform No. 16), right-handed pitcher Winyer Chourio (uniform No. 13), right-handed pitcher Nick Falter (uniform No. 32), right-handed pitcher Will Koger (uniform No. 43), first baseman Luke Cantwell (uniform No. 23), infielder Kerrington Cross (uniform No. 10), and outfielder Ryan Wideman (uniform No. 17) transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-40, 2-1) @ Lake County Captains (38-28, 1-1)

Tuesday, June 22 | Classic Auto Group Park | 6:05 PM | Game 70 of 132

RHP Matthew Watson (0-4, 38.0 IP, 6.16 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Humphries (0-4, 36.2 IP, 4.91 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM &

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ROUND 3: The TinCaps play their third of four six-game series against Lake County this week, and second at Classic Auto Group Park. The 'Caps face the Captains more than any team this season, with the 24 games accounting for just over 18% of their schedule. The Captains and 'Caps split their last series at Classic Auto Group Park between April 14-19, where Fort Wayne hit a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs. Five round-trippers came on Thursday, April 16, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) that Fort Wayne has hit 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Big innings were the theme of the weekend, as Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third in the Saturday game and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham and bullpen arms Clay Edmondson and Tucker Musgrove were promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Cunningham led the team in home runs (15), SLG (.560), and OPS (.929) in 57 games. The slugger's home run total ranks him second in the Midwest League, with his SLG and OPS being seventh. Cunningham has more home runs in 57 games this year than any TinCap had all of 2025. Edmondson is second in all of Minor League Baseball with 11 saves this season, with the most recent one coming on Saturday at Parkview Field against the Cubs. The sidewinder had a 1.67 ERA across 27.0 innings of work in 23 appearances. Edmondson allowed 1 earned run in his first 18 outings, which included a spotless May. His ERA ranks second in the Midwest League among relievers with as many innings pitched. Edmondson is the first member of the Padres 2025 draft class to reach Double-A. Musgrove has the highest K/9 rate (18.95) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The No. 9 Padres prospect did not allow a run in 12 of his final 15 appearances with Fort Wayne, posting a 2.30 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 15.2 frames dating back to April 29.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: The TinCaps welcome eight faces to the squad entering this series at Classic Auto Group Park. Five of the eight players will be making their High-A debuts in this series, with relief pitcher Bernard Jose being on the TinCaps Opening Day roster this season and infielder Luke Cantwell spending the final week of the 2025 season with Fort Wayne on the road against West Michigan. Outfielder Ryan Wideman highlights the players coming aboard as the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Padres' farm system. Wideman was San Diego's third-round pick in 2025 out of Western Kentucky, and slashed .314/.389/.504 with a .893 OPS in 65 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin this season, leading all of baseball with 43 stolen bases. 2025 seventh-round pick Kerrington Cross was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2025 at Cincinnati. After losing 2 high-leverage bullpen arms, Fort Wayne is getting back Winyer Chourio and Bryan Balzer (No. 28 Padres prospect), who were members of the Lake Elsinore rotation, along with Nick Falter and Will Koger, who pitched in relief for the Storm. Right-hander Daison Acosta has joined the pitching staff as well on a rehab assignment.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: Fort Wayne clinched the season series against the South Bend Cubs on Sunday with a 6-2 win. Clinching its second series win against the Cubs, Fort Wayne is the only team this season to win a series against South Bend. The 'Caps won the series 10-8, 10-8, with 15 of the 18 contests between the two teams coming in the first half.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 11 wins following Sunday's 6-2 victory. The 'Caps struck late and kept the lead for good after putting up 3 runs in the 7th and a pair in the 8th frame. Fort Wayne now has 20 comeback victories in 2026.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears slashed a two-run double in the first inning on Friday night. Tears has 10 extra-base hits (3 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR) in his last 13 games with a 1.138 OPS since May 31. The No. 26 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League with six first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne southpaw Jamie Hitt fired his third quality start of the season in Sunday's win at Parkview Field. Hitt hurled six innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four. The most recent quality start for Hitt came against the Cubs on May 31 at Four Winds Field. Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 innings against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska. The former Oklahoma Sooner has a 2.10 ERA at home in six starts this season across 30.0 innings.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy clobbered his 12th home run of the season to get the scoring started on Sunday against Jaxon Wiggins, the top pitching prospect in the Chicago Cubs system. McCoy homered in last Tuesday's series opener against South Bend. It was the 24-year-old's first round-tripper since May 29 at Four Winds Field in the 9th inning of a 9-8 comeback win against the Cubs. The No. 19 Padres prospect had not homered in back-to-back series, with the 13-game skid being the longest stretch without a long ball for him this season. McCoy leads the Midwest League in doubles (21) and extra-base hits (34). He is also fifth in the league in total bases (124), sixth in hits (65), and 9th in SLG (.530).







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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