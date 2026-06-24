Aita Starts Strong; Chiefs Drop Pitchers Duel in 10 Innings

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Beloit, WI - Blake Aita delivered 5.2 innings of one-run ball to open the game for the Chiefs, but Peoria's offense never got going and Beloit walked off the Chiefs in the bottom of the 10th, 2-1 on Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

With the defeat, the Chiefs have dropped two of the first three games of the second half and fall to 33-36 overall.

The Chiefs jumped on the board in the top of the first inning. Jack Gurevitch led off with a double and two batters later, Jalin Flores lined an RBI down the left field line to open a 1-0 Peoria lead.

Aita pitched well with the lead, striking out six Sky Carp through four innings, facing just one over the minimum.

Beloit starter Aiden May settled in, eventually striking out five through five innings of one run ball to keep the score 1-0.

The Sky Carp used small ball to knot the game in the fifth. Wilson Weber layed down a bunt single and Cam Clayton bunted him to second. With two outs, Jesus Hernandez singled to put runners on the corners. Dillon Head capitalized, hopping a 3-2 pitch through the middle for a game-tying RBI single.

Aita remained in the game for the sixth and retired the first two batters before surrendering an infield single, leading to the end of his night.

The Chiefs managed just one hit in five innings from Beloit's bullpen. Juan Reynoso struck out the side in the top of the 10th and Peoria stranded its placed runner on third base.

After 3.1 shutout innings from the Chiefs' relief corps, Abrahan Ramirez ended the standoff with a pinch-hit single on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th, scoring Weber from second to walk off the Chiefs.

The series continues Wednesday evening at 6:35 pm. Fans can tune into the Chiefs audio broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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