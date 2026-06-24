Escobar's Big Night Leads Cubs to 6-2 Takedown of Quad Cities

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (41-25) began their first home series of the second half on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field, defeating the Quad Cities River Bandits (30-36) by a 6-2 score. The Cubs are now 10-2 in Tuesday series openers this season.

Right-hander Kevin Valdez set the tone for the homestand as the Cubs' starting pitcher, matching a career high with nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings of two-run work. Valdez struck out the side in order in both the first and third innings, using his slider and changeup to dominate a lineup full of left-handed hitters. He has now allowed just four earned runs across 15.1 innings in three career starts against Quad Cities.

The Cubs gifted Valdez a run of support right away in the bottom of the first, as center fielder Kane Kepley and shortstop Ty Southisene each reached with nobody out against Quad Cities starter Tanner Jones. Kepley and Southisene then executed a double steal, allowing third baseman Matt Halbach to drive in the game's first run with a single up the middle.

South Bend grabbed another two runs in the bottom of the fourth, expanding the lead to 3-0. Halbach led off the frame with a double, but each of the next two hitters struck out, leaving Halbach at second. Left fielder Jose Escobar made sure he scored, though, launching a two-run home run to right field. Escobar has four long balls of the season, including two in his last three games at Four Winds Field.

The River Bandits answered with a two-run home run of their own in the top of the fifth, chasing Valdez off the mound. Nine-hole hitter and second baseman Angel Acosta delivered the blast, ripping a ball down the right-field line after a one-out walk. Right-hander Ben Johnson came on for the Cubs to record the final two outs of the fifth and turned in a scoreless sixth as well.

Both teams missed a handful of major opportunities within the first six innings, most notably Quad Cities in the top of the fourth. The River Bandits loaded the bases with two outs for first baseman Derlin Figueroa, their best hitter by OPS, but he struck out looking on a Valdez slider. On the other side, the Cubs couldn't score on leadoff doubles in both the second and the fifth, keeping Quad Cities in the game. They also stranded two runners in the sixth, taking a 3-2 game to the final three innings.

South Bend would put the game to bed in the bottom of the seventh, though, finding three runs to earn a 6-2 lead. Southisene picked up the Cubs' fourth leadoff double of the night, teaming up with right fielder Josiah Hartshorn for another double steal. Southisene then came home on a single from second baseman Angel Cepeda, and Hartshorn did the same on a passed ball. Escobar brought in the game's final run with a double to left-center, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBI for his best offensive night as a South Bend Cub.

Right-handers Adam Stone and Grayson Moore moved the game to the finish line on the mound, combining with Johnson for 4.2 shutout innings of relief work. While Moore closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, Stone dealt with all sorts of traffic, stranding four River Bandits across his two frames.

The Cubs and River Bandits will play their second game of the series at 7:05 PM on Wednesday, June 24. Right-hander Jostin Florentino is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Quad Cities righty Emmanuel Reyes.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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