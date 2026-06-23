Neville Joins Dragons, Floyd Activated

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Outfielder Mason Neville has been promoted to Dayton from the Arizona Complex League (ACL) Reds.

Right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd has been activated from the injured list and will start the game for the Dragons tonight vs. West Michigan at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District (7:05 pm).

Neville was the Reds 4th round draft pick in 2025 out of the University of Oregon, where he tied for the national lead in home runs with 26 in the spring of '25, breaking the school record. Neville is ranked as the Reds #19 prospect by MLB Pipeline and #27 prospect by Baseball America. In 2025 at Oregon, batted .290 with 26 home runs and 57 RBI in 57 games. Neville earned First Team All-American honors from National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) as well as All-Big Ten First Team honors. He was rated as the 35th best prospect in the 2025 draft by MLB.com and the 59th best by Baseball America.

Floyd was the Reds supplemental first round draft pick in 2023 out LSU, where he helped the Tigers to the national title that season. Floyd was selected to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after a sensational performance against University of Florida when he struck out 17 hitters in eight innings, matching the highest strikeout total ever in a CWS game that did not go to extra innings.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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