Dayton Dragons Police Night Presented by LION Returns Thursday, June 25

Published on June 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - In partnership with LION and the Dayton Police Department, the Dayton Dragons are excited to host Dayton Dragons Police Night presented by LION on Thursday, June 25, when the Dragons take on the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Dayton Dragons Police Night presented by LION will spotlight Miami Valley law enforcement members from pre-game plaza activities to special in-game moments.

Activities on the plaza: LION will join the event with fun giveaways, themed goodies, and a hands-on experience that gives you the opportunity to step into the role of a police officer by trying on a real-style uniform, cap, and other accessories.

Dayton Police Department will be showcasing a touch-a-truck setup including 15-foot swat trucks, bomb squad trucks with an interactive bomb squad robot, K-9 vehicles with K-9s, and a Dayton Police Department motorcycle. They will also have giveaways, traffic service billboards with interactive equipment, and more!

Pre-Game Moments: The National Anthem will be performed by Dayton Police Officer Devin Portis. This performance will be accompanied with an American Sign Language interpretation and the Dayton Police Department Honor Guard presenting the colors.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Dayton Police Department's Officer of the Year, Officer David Sosa. A first-generation immigrant from Mexico, Officer Sosa has overcome significant challenges to achieve his dream of serving the Dayton community as a police officer.

New Law Enforcement Recognition: A pre-game recognition will honor and thank some of the newest law enforcement officers that have made the commitment and taken the oath to protect our communities. New members from various departments across the Miami Valley will be in attendance representing all the region's newest members to be honored for their recent commitment as they begin their careers.

First Responder of the Game: At the end of the third inning there will be a special ceremony to honor a Miami Valley law enforcement member that went above and beyond to protect and serve our community. Lieutenant Chris Yingst of the Piqua Police Department will be honored as the First Responder of the Game for his actions during an emergency response involving a juvenile who stopped breathing.

Tickets to Dragons Police Night are only $17.50 with additional fees and include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund as part of the Dragons Ticket Fundraising Program. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund was founded in 1984, and is dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American Law Enforcement and making it safer for those who serve.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about this special night, fans can visit www. daytondragons.com/policenight or call the Dragons box office at 937-228-2287 ext. 290.







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