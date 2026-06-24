Locos Drop Series-Opener, 7-1

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (Great Lakes Loons, 2-1, 38-29) scored early to support a strong collaborative pitching effort in a 7-1 win over the Lansing Locos (0-4, 29-39) on Tuesday night at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™.

Lansing finds itself on a seven-game slide, with its last win coming on June 12 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Great Lakes took a quick 2-0 lead against Nathan Dettmer courtesy of an Emil Morales RBI double and a Jose Meza one-run sacrifice fly, tacking on a third run in the second with a Samuel Muñoz RBI single.

Los Pepinillos Picantes added RBI doubles from Muñoz and Victor Rodrigues in the sixth, and a run-scoring balk from relief pitcher Jack Mahoney coupled with an Eduardo Quintero RBI double in the eighth.

The bottom of the Great Lakes order did the bulk of the damage; the seven, eight and nine hitters, Cameron Decker, Rodrigues and Muñoz, combined to go 8-for-12 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs scored. The visitors' roster as a whole tallied six doubles in the game.

Dettmer pitched 4 Ã¢..." innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout before giving the mound to reliever Riley Huge.

Huge pitched 1 Ã¢..." innings, giving up two runs and three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Luis Carrasco fired 1 Ã¢..." innings of scoreless baseball, and Mahoney allowed two runs and two hits with two strikeouts. Gerlin Rosario finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Lansing's only run came via a C.J. Pittaro RBI single that plated Myles Naylor in the second inning. After a three-hit performance on Saturday at West Michigan, Naylor led Lansing's offense on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Starter Steven Echavarria leads the charge for the Lugnuts on Wednesday, facing off against Great Lakes Aidan Foeller. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a Dog Days of Summer, with dogs welcome at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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