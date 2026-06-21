Whitecaps' 5-Run 7th Overcomes Taylor Gem

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Zane Taylor pitched into the seventh inning, but the West Michigan Whitecaps (2-0, 26-40) broke open a tight game with a five-run rally for a 7-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (0-2, 29-37) on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps have defeated the Lugnuts in the first four games of the five-game series (with one game canceled), improving to 12-4 vs. the Nuts in the season series.

The score was tied 1-1 at the stretch, courtesy of a pair of first-inning runs - an Ali Camarillo RBI single for Lansing, a Garrett Pennington home run for West Michigan - and tremendous pitching from Taylor matched by the West Michigan combination of Jake Miller (four innings), Carlos Lequerica (fifth), Duque Hebbert (sixth) and Luke Stofel (seventh).

But after Taylor struck out Clayton Campbell to open the seventh, left fielder Pedro Pineda was unable to hang onto a sinking line drive from Andrew Sojka, turning a potential second out into a double. With Taylor at 88 pitches, the Lugnuts called on southpaw Griffin Kirn from the bullpen.

Luke Shliger greeted Kirn by singling in Sojka for a 2-1 lead, and Samuel Gil followed with a single of his own. After a double steal, Stephen Hrustich grounded to shortstop. Camarillo failed to pick up the ball initially, then fired the ball to first - but C.J. Pittaro lost it in the sun, allowing Shliger to score. After an intentional walk to Woody Hadeen, Bryce Rainer grounded a two-run single to right and Pennington lined an RBI single to center to put the 'Caps up 6-1.

Lansing trimmed a pair of runs off the deficit in the eighth, thanks to a Jared Sprague-Lott RBI single and a Myles Naylor RBI double.

A run-scoring wild pitch tossed by Abel Mercedes in the bottom of the eighth closed out the scoring.

In defeat, starter Taylor was charged with two runs allowed on four hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four. Naylor led the offensive effort, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Mitch Myers, who pitched for the Lugnuts in 2023-2024, makes his High-A return for Lansing. West Michigan is expected to start right-hander Rayner Castillo.

The Lugnuts will then enjoy a day off on Monday before welcoming in Great Lakes f or a six-game homestand f rom June 23-28. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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