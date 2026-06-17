Starter Myers Returns to Lugnuts from Midland
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Mitch Myers received from Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
A 12th-round selection in 2021 from Pitt, Myers made 49 total appearances, 39 starts, between 2023-2024 for the Lugnuts before posting a 1.99 ERA for the RockHounds in 22 2/3 innings in 2025. He is expected to start for the Nuts on Saturday at West Michigan.
The Lugnuts (29-34) play at the Whitecaps from Thursday through Sunday at LMCU Ballpark, returning home from June 23-28 against Great Lakes. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
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