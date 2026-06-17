Dragons Partner with South Dayton Toyota for Exciting New "Hit It to Win It" Promotion
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons have announced a new promotion in collaboration with South Dayton Toyota giving fans the opportunity to drive away in a brand-new vehicle.
The "Hit It To Win It" promotion presented by South Dayton Toyota allows fans to enter their name for the chance to be selected as that game's "Hit It To Win It" contestant. If a Dayton Dragons homerun hits the new "Hit It To Win It" sign behind Right Field, that game's lucky contestant will win a new Toyota Tacoma, courtesy of South Dayton Toyota.
A new contestant is picked for each home game, and fans do not need to be in attendance to be eligible to win. Any fan can go to www.daytondragons.com/winit to enter for their chance to be selected for an upcoming game.
"This promotion is unlike anything else we've ever done at Day Air Ballpark", said Team President Robert Murphy. "Every swing of the bat is a chance for one lucky fan to drive away in a brand-new Toyota Tacoma."
In addition, fans can see the truck in person at every Dayton Dragons home game. The custom-wrapped South Dayton Toyota/Dayton Dragons Tacoma will be prominently displayed at the main gates throughout the season.
The "Hit It To Win It" program is in collaboration with South Dayton Toyota. Located in Miamisburg, Ohio, South Dayton Toyota is the largest volume Toyota dealer in the Dayton area while staying true to their family-owned roots and customer-first approach.
"The South Dayton Toyota team is proud to partner with the Dayton Dragons to bring this exciting opportunity to Dragons fans", said Shane Dever, President of Performance Automotive Network who owns South Dayton Toyota. "We're thrilled to add even more excitement to Dragons games this season."
Earlier this season, the Dayton Dragons announced a multi-year partnership with South Dayton Toyota that included the naming rights to the new South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club. This $5 million dollar addition to the stadium includes 5,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event space perfect for gameday outings, weddings, holiday parties, corporate events and more. The South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club is open 365 days a year and available for events from 150-250 guests.
For more information and rules on the South Dayton Toyota "Hit It To Win It" promotion, please visit www.daytondragons.com/winit.
Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026
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