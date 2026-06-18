'Caps, 'Nuts Wednesday Contest Canceled

Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - For the second time in three games, the West Michigan Whitecaps saw a ballgame canceled, as the second game of their six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts was negated due to rain.

Persistent rain moving through Grand Rapids during the afternoon and into the evening ultimately forced the cancellation out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players. The Whitecaps also had their series finale against the Lake County Captains shelved last Sunday at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps have enjoyed more success against the Lansing Lugnuts than any other team in the Midwest League this season, compiling a 9-4 record, including a six-game sweep of their cross-state rivals in April. Last night, the Whitecaps played one of their most complete games of the season as part of a 4-1 win over their archrivals. Over the last two seasons, West Michigan holds a 27-7 record against the Lugnuts and has opened a comfortable lead in the all-time series, leading 268-237. Thursday marks the end of the first half of the season as the 'Caps look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Lansing Lugnuts in what will now be a best-of-five series.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Lansing Lugnuts play the second game of this series on Thursday at 6:35pm. Pitchers Ben Jacobs and Steven Echavarria get the starts for the Whitecaps and Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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