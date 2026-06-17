South Bend Outlasts Fort Wayne 4-3 to Take Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Already with the Midwest League West Division first-half playoff spot in hand, the South Bend Cubs traveled to Fort Wayne to take on their in-state rival, the TinCaps, at Parkview Field. With the first-half officially concluding on Thursday night, South Bend added to its terrific start to the season, earning its 39th win of the campaign with a 4-3 victory in the series opener.

Last time the South Bend Cubs clinched a first-half playoff spot in 2016, that team won 41 first-half games. If the Cubs beat Fort Wayne both Wednesday and Thursday this week, they would match that and tie the most in team history (since 2015).

The Cubs and TinCaps have seen a lot of each other so far this season, with this being the third series the two hoosier state rivals have played this season. To end April and begin May, Fort Wayne took five of six games away from the Cubs, and South Bend returned the favor with the same outcome in mid-May.

Tuesday night game started Kevin Valdez on the mound for the Cubs, and Matthew Watson going for the TinCaps. With so many games played against each other, both starters have seen a lot of their opponent. Valdez made his fourth career appearance against the TinCaps, and Watson pitched for the third time this season versus South Bend. Both starters faced the minimum in the 1st inning.

In the 2nd, South Bend scored the game's first run with an RBI-infield single from Alex Madera. That was answered immediately, however, by Fort Wayne. Power-hitting left fielder Alex McCoy crushed a game tying home run to lead off the bottom of the 2nd, and then Jack Costello gave the TinCaps the lead with a two-run single.

That would be the extent of the Fort Wayne offense in the game, and South Bend stayed in it due to Valdez settling in and giving the Cubs four innings. Out of the bullpen, Ben Johnson worked three no-hit, shutout innings, with his only blemish being a hit-by-pitch. The strong pitching set up the Cubs offense for success, especially Matt Halbach.

South Bend's third baseman had three extra base hits in the game, including two lead-off doubles, and a game tying solo home run in the top of the 6th.

Tied at 3-3, South Bend took the lead with the eventual game winning tally, thanks to a Miguel Useche 8th inning RBI single. Useche drove in the Cubs second run earlier with an RBI groundout, and finished with a pair of base hits in the game.

In the bottom of the 8th, Eli Jerzembeck and Grayson Moore combined to strand the tying run at third base. Moore then closed the 9th inning with the save, striking out a pair.

The Cubs have now won six of their last seven games against Fort Wayne, and again will close the first-half of the Midwest League season on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday night, the second-half begins. Wednesday's first pitch at Parkview Field is set for 7:05 PM.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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