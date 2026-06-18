Cubs and TinCaps Rained out Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 5:35 PM

Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Wednesday night's game between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps has been postponed due to rain. After the Cubs defeated the TinCaps 4-3 on Tuesday to begin the series, the two clubs will make up Wednesday's game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday night. Game one will begin at 5:35 PM.

In part of Thursday's doubleheader, the Midwest League's first-half will wrap up with the two games. With two wins, South Bend would finish the half with 41 wins. The Cubs already have clinched the first-half playoff spot in the West Division, and could match the 2016 South Bend Cubs team for the most wins in the first-half in team history (since 2015).

Tune into Thursday's twin-bill with Brendan King on the radio call on Sports Radio 96.1 FM and 960 AM WSBT.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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