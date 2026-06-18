Cubs and TinCaps Rained out Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 5:35 PM
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - Wednesday night's game between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps has been postponed due to rain. After the Cubs defeated the TinCaps 4-3 on Tuesday to begin the series, the two clubs will make up Wednesday's game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday night. Game one will begin at 5:35 PM.
In part of Thursday's doubleheader, the Midwest League's first-half will wrap up with the two games. With two wins, South Bend would finish the half with 41 wins. The Cubs already have clinched the first-half playoff spot in the West Division, and could match the 2016 South Bend Cubs team for the most wins in the first-half in team history (since 2015).
Tune into Thursday's twin-bill with Brendan King on the radio call on Sports Radio 96.1 FM and 960 AM WSBT.
Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Cubs and TinCaps Rained out Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 5:35 PM - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Postponed on Wednesday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Postponed on Wednesday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Score Five Unanswered, Rally Past Kernels 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps, 'Nuts Wednesday Contest Canceled - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Starter Myers Returns to Lugnuts from Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 17 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Rained-Out on Wednesday at Peoria; Playoff Race to Go Down to Final Night Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Partner with South Dayton Toyota for Exciting New "Hit It to Win It" Promotion - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs, Dayton Postponed on Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday, June 18 - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Score 19 Runs on 20 Hits and Seven Home Runs, Rally Past Sky Carp 19-12 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Ramirez Homers off Major League Rehabber in Bandits' Loss to T-Rats - Quad Cities River Bandits
- South Bend Outlasts Fort Wayne 4-3 to Take Opener - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Wins with Contributions from Woodruff and Payne - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Cubs and TinCaps Rained out Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 5:35 PM
- South Bend Outlasts Fort Wayne 4-3 to Take Opener
- Playoff bound Cubs travel to Fort Wayne to take on TinCaps in series to end first-half and begin second-half
- South Bend Cubs Outfielder Josiah Hartshorn Named Midwest League Player of the Week
- South Bend Cubs 2026 Postseason Tickets on Sale Now