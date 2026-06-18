TinCaps Postponed on Wednesday Night
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather, Wednesday night's game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs has been postponed.
All tickets for Wednesday night's game can be redeemed for any game for the remainder of the season, based on availability.
The second half of the 2026 Midwest League season begins on Friday as the TinCaps continue their series against Hoosier State Rival, South Bend. Celebrate Love & Roses Night with a Hometown Date Competition, plus postgame fireworks. Stick around Sunday for Father's Day with the first 1,500 fans receiving a Jersey Cooler Bag Giveaway, presented by Asphalt Maintenance Service.
Merchandise is available at the Orchard Team Store. Tickets start at $9 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com /Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026
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Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
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