Fort Wayne Falls in Series Opener to South Bend

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of a crowd of over 5,000 Tuesday night at Parkview Field, the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 4-3 in their series-opener against the South Bend Cubs (Cubs affiliate).

South Bend (39-21) third baseman Matt Halbach scored each of the first three runs for the Cubs. Halbach collected a pair of doubles to lead off the second and fourth innings before scoring. He now leads the team with 13 two-baggers this season. After not having a home run in his previous 19 games, the 2024 10th-round pick tied the game in the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field to complete his night.

Fort Wayne (25-39) scored each of its three runs in the second inning. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) led off the frame with a solo home run to left-center field, also breaking a homerless streak of 13 games, his longest of the season.

Following a double off the wall by Jake Cunningham and a walk by Rosman Verdugo, first baseman Jack Costello lined a two-run single to left field to give the 'Caps the lead.

TinCaps starter Matthew Watson tossed a career-high 5 2/3 innings, striking out four while allowing three runs on eight hits.

After the second inning, South Bend pitching did not allow a base hit to the final 25 Fort Wayne hitters in the game, surrendering two walks and a hit by pitch while striking out 10. South Bend reliever Ben Johnson earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings in relief, facing the minimum

The TinCaps left runners in scoring position in the second, fourth, and eighth innings, ending the night 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The 'Caps are now batting .196 with runners in scoring position in their last 19 games, the worst in High-A.

The Cubs took the lead for good with an RBI single by Miguel Useche in the eighth inning, scoring Josiah Hartshorn (No. 7 Cubs prospect), who escaped a pickle the batter before, diving back into first base safely after getting caught between first and second.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 17 vs South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Mason McGwire

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Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

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