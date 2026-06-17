Dragons Playoff Race Status with Clinch and Elimination Scenarios

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







The Midwest League plays a split-season scheduling format featuring two distinct qualifying seasons, each with 66 scheduled games. The First Half season in 2026 runs from April 2-June 18. The Second Half season runs from June 19-September 6. The First Half and Second Half winners in each of the two divisions qualify for post-season play beginning September 8 (total of four teams)

The Dragons are currently in a three-way virtual tie for first place in the Midwest League's East Division with Great Lakes and Lake County (a virtual tie is distinguishable from an identical tie; an identical tie results from teams having identical records while a virtual tie includes teams who are tied in the "games behind" column of the standings but have played an unequal number of games and have different winning percentages. At the end of the half, the team with the highest winning percentage is the division champion, regardless of the games behind column).

The Dragons have three games to play in the First Half season, all at Peoria against the Peoria Chiefs beginning tonight at 7:35 pm EDT (Radio: WONE 980 AM; Dragons Mobile App; iHeart App). The other teams in the race, Great Lakes and Lake County, square off against each other at Great Lakes in a three-day, four-game series that includes a make-up doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday.

The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a First Half division title is four, meaning any combination of Dayton wins plus losses by Great Lakes totaling four, ALONG WITH any combination of Dayton wins plus losses by Lake County totaling four would result in the Dragons clinching the division in the first half. The following scenarios are based on the assumption of all remaining games being played with no cancellations due to weather (any postponed games are rescheduled and played).

Clinch scenarios:

Dayton

--Would clinch with three Dayton wins and at least one loss by BOTH Great Lakes and Lake County.

--Would also clinch with two Dayton wins AND two losses by both Great Lakes and Lake County (a split of that series).

Great Lakes and Lake County

--Would clinch outright by winning all of their remaining four games.

--If either Great Lakes or Lake County wins 3 out of 4, they would clinch by recording those three wins plus at least one Dayton loss.

--If Great Lakes and Lake County would split the four-game series, and Dayton would lose at least two games at Peoria, Great Lakes would be the winner based on tie breaker (advantage in head to head matchups).

Elimination scenarios:

Dayton:

--Would be automatically eliminated by losing two of the three games in Peoria.

--Would be automatically eliminated if Great Lakes or Lake County would sweep their four-game set.

--Would be eliminated by losing one game in Peoria IF Great Lakes OR Lake County wins three games in their four-game set.

Great Lakes:

--Would be automatically eliminated with three losses.

--Would be eliminated with two losses IF Dayton wins at least two of three at Peoria.

--Would be eliminated with one loss if Dayton wins all three at Peoria.

Lake County:

--Would be automatically eliminated with two losses.

--Would be eliminated with one loss if Dayton wins all three at Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

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