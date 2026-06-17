Tonight's Loons Game Postponed

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Tonight's game between the Great Lakes Loons (35-26) and Lake County Captains (35-26) has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond. The contest will not be made up.

The Loons and Captains will play a scheduled doubleheader tomorrow Wednesday June 17th. The first pitch of game one is at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Great Lakes and Lake County will play three games that count towards the first half, they both have a record of 35-26. Dayton was victorious tonight and are 37-27. The Dragons possess a half-game lead in the standings. The first half ends on Thursday, June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

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