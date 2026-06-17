Carter Graham Blasts 2 Home Runs Including Grand Slam as Dragons Win 8-2; Now Alone in First Place

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. - Carter Graham belted two home runs including a grand slam, Yerlin Confidan added two solo homers, and Kyle McCoy tossed six shutout innings as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 8-2 on Tuesday night. The win cut the Dragons "magic number" to clinch a first half division title to three with two games to play.

With the win, the Dragons took sole possession of first place in the Midwest League East Division, one-half game ahead of both Great Lakes and Lake County, who were rained out on Tuesday in a head-to-head matchup. The Dragons improved their record to 37-27. Great Lakes and Lake County are both 35-26. The Dragons have two games to play, both at Peoria. Great Lakes and Lake County now are scheduled to play three games over the next two days in Midland, Michigan.

The Dragons can win the division by winning their final two games coupled with any scenario other than a three-game sweep by either team in the Great Lakes-Lake County series. The Dragons would be eliminated from contention if they lose either of their two remaining games and all three games remaining in the Great Lakes-Lake County series are played, regardless of their outcomes. Additional rain in the Great Lakes-Lake County series would change the qualifying scenarios.

Game Recap: The game evolved as a pitcher's duel over the early innings. Dayton's Yerlin Confidan hit a long home run to center field in the second inning to get the lead for the Dragons, and Confidan blasted his second homer of the night in the top of the seventh to make it 2-0. Peoria's Jalin Flores hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to pull the Chiefs to within a run at 2-1.

In the top of the eighth, Dayton's Kien Vu delivered a two-out double, and Carter Graham followed with a two-run home run to left field to extend the Dragons lead to 4-1. Peoria scored one run in the bottom of the eighth before Dayton reliever Cody Adcock entered the game to get the final two outs of the inning and strand a runner at third base.

In the top of the ninth, the Dragons loaded the bases with no one out, but the next two batters were unable to produce a run. Graham came to the plate with three men on base and two outs and blasted a grand slam home run, his second homer of the night and 14th of the year to lift the Dragons lead to 8-2.

Adcock pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to close out the Dayton win, their sixth win in the last seven games.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Graham was 4 for 5 with two homers, a double, and six runs batted in. Confidan had a two-homer night as well.

Dragons starting pitcher Kyle McCoy (3-1) worked six shutout innings for the win, allowing three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Adcock recorded the final five outs for his third save.

Up Next: The Dragons (37-27) will continue the series with the Chiefs (32-32) in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 pm (EDT). David Lorduy (0-0, 4.61) will start for Dayton.

The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

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