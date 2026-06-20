Picantes Out Sizzle the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte 11-4

Published on June 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (36-29) were outshined by the Picantes de Lake County (38-27) 11-4 on a 73-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Lake County's Weilbyn Francisca rocked two home runs. A grand slam in the fifth inning and solo homer in the second inning. He had three homers in 98 games last season in the Carolina League. He has hit three home runs in 10 games with the Captains' in 2026.

- The Loons hit two home runs, Cameron Decker and Eduardo Guerrero each hit one. Guerrero drove his first longball of the year, a 357-foot shot over the right field fence. Decker's first-inning dinger was his second in the last six games.

- Great Lakes pitching walked 13 and struck out 13. Loons' starter Jakob Wright struck out a team-high five and gave out four free pases.

- All nine in Lake County's order reached base. Captains' starter Michael Kennedy struck out five over five innings. The left-hander permitted two base runners from the second to the fifth.

- Lake County left fielder Tommy Hawke stole six bases and walked four times. The six stolen base game is the sixth instance ever in the Midwest League, a circuit record.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Guerrero was a double shy of the cycle. He homered in the ninth singled in the fourth and tripled in the seventh.

Up Next

Tomorrow Saturday, June 20th is Star Wars Night. Dow Diamond transforms into a galaxy far far away. The Loons will wear Grogu and Mando-themed jerseys. Postgame is a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. Pregame is Leadoff Hour, gates open two hours before first pitch. For the first hour, score 50% off beer. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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