Captains Win Game One 7-3, Game Two Postponed to Doubleheader Tomorrow
Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (35-27) went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 7-3 loss against the Lake County Captains (36-26) on a 60-degree overcast Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. The game's first pitch was delayed one hour and 29 minutes. Game Two due to inclement weather was postponed to tomorrow Thursday, June 18th. The twin bill starts at 5:35 p.m. ET.
With a Dayton win yesterday and Lake County's win tonight, Great Lakes needs to go 2-0 in tomorrow's doubleheader. Additionally, Dayton needs to lose one of two in their doubleheader against Peoria, for the Loons to earn the first half playoff berth in the Midwest League East division.
- The Captains tallied four runs and four hits in the second inning. Dean Curley and Jace LaViolette provided RBI singles. An error at second base led to two more runs. Loons' starter Zach Root permitted a career-high 10 hits and five runs in four innings of work.
- Aaron Walton reached three times, he supplied an RBI single in the first inning. Two doubles one by Walton and Nolan Schubart started the fifth inning. Schubart plated Walton and Garrett Howe brought home Schubart with a RBI single.
- The Loons went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Samuel Munoz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. An error at first base and a sacrifice fly by Jose Izarra cut it to a 7-3 deficit in the sixth inning. A 101-mph lineout to center field by Eduardo Quintero ended the threat in the sixth.
- Matt Lanzendorfer, a debuting Seamus Barrett and Nicolas Cruz combined for three scoreless innings. Cruz collected back-to-back strikeouts to work out of a bases loaded jam he inherited.
Rounding Things Out
Chuck Davalan went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Davalan has 15 doubles, tied for fifth in the Midwest League.
Up Next
The first half of the season ends tomorrow Thursday, June 18th. The Loons and Captains play a doubleheader starting at 5:35 p.m. ET. Thursday night is Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group. Postgame features a Fireworks Loontacular in partnership with Farm Bureau Insruance. All night long is a Thirsty Thursday sponsored by Miller Lite.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Captains Win Game One 7-3, Game Two Postponed to Doubleheader Tomorrow - Great Lakes Loons
- Reyes Quality in Quad Cities' Win over Wisconsin - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Small Ball Bandits Beat Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cubs and TinCaps Rained out Wednesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday at 5:35 PM - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Postponed on Wednesday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Postponed on Wednesday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Score Five Unanswered, Rally Past Kernels 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps, 'Nuts Wednesday Contest Canceled - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Starter Myers Returns to Lugnuts from Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 17 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Rained-Out on Wednesday at Peoria; Playoff Race to Go Down to Final Night Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Partner with South Dayton Toyota for Exciting New "Hit It to Win It" Promotion - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs, Dayton Postponed on Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday, June 18 - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Score 19 Runs on 20 Hits and Seven Home Runs, Rally Past Sky Carp 19-12 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Ramirez Homers off Major League Rehabber in Bandits' Loss to T-Rats - Quad Cities River Bandits
- South Bend Outlasts Fort Wayne 4-3 to Take Opener - South Bend Cubs
- Wisconsin Wins with Contributions from Woodruff and Payne - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Captains Win Game One 7-3, Game Two Postponed to Doubleheader Tomorrow
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed
- Timber Rattlers Homer Twice in Series Finale Win over Loons
- Davalan and Quintero Homer, Loons' Pitching Ks 11 in 3-1 Win
- Great Lakes-Wisconsin Split Doubleheader, Munoz Drives in Three