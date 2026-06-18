Captains Win Game One 7-3, Game Two Postponed to Doubleheader Tomorrow

Published on June 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (35-27) went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 7-3 loss against the Lake County Captains (36-26) on a 60-degree overcast Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. The game's first pitch was delayed one hour and 29 minutes. Game Two due to inclement weather was postponed to tomorrow Thursday, June 18th. The twin bill starts at 5:35 p.m. ET.

With a Dayton win yesterday and Lake County's win tonight, Great Lakes needs to go 2-0 in tomorrow's doubleheader. Additionally, Dayton needs to lose one of two in their doubleheader against Peoria, for the Loons to earn the first half playoff berth in the Midwest League East division.

- The Captains tallied four runs and four hits in the second inning. Dean Curley and Jace LaViolette provided RBI singles. An error at second base led to two more runs. Loons' starter Zach Root permitted a career-high 10 hits and five runs in four innings of work.

- Aaron Walton reached three times, he supplied an RBI single in the first inning. Two doubles one by Walton and Nolan Schubart started the fifth inning. Schubart plated Walton and Garrett Howe brought home Schubart with a RBI single.

- The Loons went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Samuel Munoz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. An error at first base and a sacrifice fly by Jose Izarra cut it to a 7-3 deficit in the sixth inning. A 101-mph lineout to center field by Eduardo Quintero ended the threat in the sixth.

- Matt Lanzendorfer, a debuting Seamus Barrett and Nicolas Cruz combined for three scoreless innings. Cruz collected back-to-back strikeouts to work out of a bases loaded jam he inherited.

Rounding Things Out

Chuck Davalan went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Davalan has 15 doubles, tied for fifth in the Midwest League.

Up Next

The first half of the season ends tomorrow Thursday, June 18th. The Loons and Captains play a doubleheader starting at 5:35 p.m. ET. Thursday night is Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group. Postgame features a Fireworks Loontacular in partnership with Farm Bureau Insruance. All night long is a Thirsty Thursday sponsored by Miller Lite.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2026

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