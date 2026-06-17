Magdic, MWL Pitcher of the Week, Promoted to Double-A
Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Ryan Magdic promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
On Monday, the 26-year-old Magdic was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, honoring his 77-pitch, seven-inning, three-hit, nine-strikeout gem on June 12 vs. Cedar Rapids. The Beamsville, ON, native posted a sparkling 3.22 ERA overall in Lansing, striking out 40 while walking just five in 36 1/3 innings. This is his first trip to the Double-A level.
The Lugnuts (29-33) open a six-game West Michigan road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark, next returning home from June 23-28 against Great Lakes. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
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