Magdic, MWL Pitcher of the Week, Promoted to Double-A

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Ryan Magdic promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

On Monday, the 26-year-old Magdic was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, honoring his 77-pitch, seven-inning, three-hit, nine-strikeout gem on June 12 vs. Cedar Rapids. The Beamsville, ON, native posted a sparkling 3.22 ERA overall in Lansing, striking out 40 while walking just five in 36 1/3 innings. This is his first trip to the Double-A level.

The Lugnuts (29-33) open a six-game West Michigan road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark, next returning home from June 23-28 against Great Lakes. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

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