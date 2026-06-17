Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:35 PM EDT at Peoria)

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 l Game # 64

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 7:35 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (36-27) at Peoria Chiefs (32-31)

LH Kyle McCoy (2-1, 3.31) vs. RH Yhoiker Farjardo (1-3, 3.72)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the first game of a six-game series. The first three games of this series are part of the First Half season schedule. Season Series: First meeting tonight.

Dragons in the Standings: Record: 36-27, in a virtual 3-way tie for first in the East Division with Great Lakes and Lake County with 3 to play in the first half.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 17, Fort Wayne 1 (shortened by rain to 7 innings). The Dragons tied a club record with six home runs, scoring in six of their seven innings to win and move into a virtual tie for first place. Alfredo Alcantara had three hits including two home runs, Alfredo Duno had his second grand slam in three days, and Kien Vu also had three hits including a home run. Jacob Friend and Carlos Sanchez also hit home runs for Dayton.

Last Series vs. Fort Wayne (6/9-6/14): Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons outscored Fort Wayne 61-22. Dayton team stats in the series: .300 batting avg. (.313 with runners in scoring position); 18 HR, 7 SB, 3.29 ERA, 7 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are in a virtual three-way tie for first place with Great Lakes and Lake County in the East Division playoff race with 3 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons can win the First Half division title by winning their final three games combined with one loss each by Great Lakes and Lake County.

The Dragons have hit 76 HR in 63 G, on pace to finish the year with 159 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 375 runs, on pace to finish the year with 786 (club record is 730 in 2000).

The Dragons are averaging 3.17 extra base hits per game. The club record is 3.12 in 2001.

In the last series vs. Fort Wayne, the Dragons reached their highest totals for runs (61), home runs (18), and extra base hits (32) in a series since the six-game series format was initiated in 2021.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham since 5/1 (39 G) is batting .345, 11 HR, 11 2B, and 42 RBI with a 1.136 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .320.

Peyton Stovall in his last 11 G is batting .429 with 4 HR, 5 2B, 2 3B, and 13 RBI with an OPS of 1.504.

Alfredo Duno in his last 33 games is batting .300, 13 HR, 7 2B, 32 RBI, 1.059 OPS...2 grand slams in his last 3 games...3 HR, 13 RBI in last series vs FW.

Kien Vu in his last 19 G is batting .343 with an on-base pct of .494. During this streak he has 4 HR, 3 2B, 4 3B, 14 BB, and 6 HBP and an OPS of 1.181.

Alfredo Alcantara went 7 for 20 (.350), 3 HR, 2 2B, 10 RBI in 5 G in the last series vs. Fort Wayne.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (42), extra base hits (22), and hits (50). Since 5/1, he is batting .345 (5th in MWL), 11 HR (tied-4th in MWL), 1.136 OPS (2nd in MWL). In his last 16 G, Graham has 7 HR, 24 RBI, and a .362 batting average (21 for 58). Graham hit 3 HR in the FW series.

-- Carter Graham for the full season is among the MWL leaders in batting avg. (5 th), home runs (tied-7 th), RBI (tied-4 th), OPS (4 th), and on-base pct (4 th).

-- Alfredo Duno for the full season is among the MWL leaders in HR (2nd), RBI (8th), extra base hits (tied-5th), OPS (9th), and slugging pct (9th).

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (8 th), extra base hits (tied-5 th), and doubles (3rd).

-- Kien Vu for the year is among the MWL leaders in runs (3 rd), hits (tied-4 th), stolen bases (tied-5 th), extra base hits (tied-5 th), triples (2 nd), and OPS (10 th).

--Kien Vu is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 9-14). In 6 games, Vu batted .391 with 3 home runs, 6 RBI, 5 stolen bases (including a game-winning steal of home) with an OPS of 1.403. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He went 2-0 and allowed only one run in 11 innings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, June 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH David Lorduy (0-0, 4.61) at Peoria RH Ty Van Dyke (1-1, 4.96)

Thursday, June 18 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-3, 9.67) at Peoria RH Tanner Franklin (2-1, 4.40)

End of First Half Season

Friday, June 19 (8:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (2-2, 5.50) at Peoria RH Leonel Sequera (1-4, 8.59)

Saturday, June 20 (8:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-0, 2.87) at Peoria RH Jacob Odle (1-1, 5.40)

Sunday, June 21 (3:05 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy at Peoria RH Blake Aita (2-2, 3.56)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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