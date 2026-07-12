Loons Score 2 in 8th Inning, Edge Dragons 3-2

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - Chuck Davalan hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Great Lakes Loons to a 3-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The Loons have won four of the first five games in the series, which will conclude on Sunday afternoon before the teams pause for the all-star break.

Recap: Dragons pitchers did not allow a hit or run over the first five innings as Dayton took the lead. The Dragons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Julio Carreras walked, went to second on a walk to Ryan McCrystal, stole third, and scored on a two-out wild pitch to make it 1-0.

In the top of the sixth, Dayton's Tyson Lewis connected on a long home run to right field, his second with the Dragons in two weeks with the team, extending the lead to 2-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Floyd, slowly progressing back from injuries, worked four no-hit innings, allowing three walks while striking out three. He did not allow a runner past second base.

David Lorduy replaced Floyd in the fifth. After one easy inning, Lorduy surrendered a one-out triple in the sixth, the first hit of the night for the Loons, and a sacrifice fly from the next hitter brought in the first Great Lakes run of the night to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lorduy gave up a lead-off double to Chase Adkison to put the tying run on base. The next hitter, Chuck Davalan, blasted a high split-fingered fastball over the right field fence for his 11th home run of the season to put Great Lakes in front, 3-2.

The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth. The final out came on a third strike pitch timer violation against Carreras that ended the game.

The Loons had only four hits while the Dragons collected just three. Lewis paced the offense with two hits including the home run and a fourth inning double. The only other hit for Dayton was a two-out single by Marcus Smith in the seventh.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-11, 47-38) battle the Loons (14-5, 50-33) on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm in Midland, Michigan in the last game of a six-game series and the final game before the four-day all-star break. Ovis Portes (1-5, 9.23) will start for the Dragons against Isaac Ayon (0-2, 4.33) of Great Lakes.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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