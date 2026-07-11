Humphries' Career Night Steers Captains to 6-4 Win over Lugnuts

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 4 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (49-33, 11-6) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (33-50, 4-15) by a final score of 6-4 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains paired a strong start from LHP Jackson Humphries, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect, with a strong effort from the offense powered by a pair of home runs. The left-hander tied his pro career-high with 10 strikeouts in just five innings, and Lake County has now hit nine home runs in four games against the Lugnuts this week.

It was a lightning-quick start for the Captains in the first, as they quickly jumped on top courtesy of a two-out, two-run double from 1B Anthony Martinez.

Three more runs came across for Lake County in the third courtesy of a pair of homers. First, LF Tommy Hawke connected on his first career High-A home run before SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, hit a two-run blast to put the Captains in front 4-0.

Lansing got on the board in the fourth inning, as LF Myles Naylor left the yard for the second straight night, clearing the left-field wall with a solo shot.

The Lugnuts went long once more in the sixth, as DH Pedro Pineda launched a two-run homer to cut the Lansing deficit to 5-3, his second home run in as many nights. In the bottom of the inning, the Captains collected an insurance run on a wild pitch that allowed RF Esteban González to score.

Lansing, however, made it a two-run game once again in the eighth inning when Naylor drove in another run on a two-out RBI triple.

Humphries (W, 1-4) earned his first win of the year for Lake County, allowing just one run on two hits in five innings of work, throwing 10 strikeouts to just three walks.

RHP Nathan Dettmer, MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Athletics prospect, suffered the loss for Lansing, surrendering five runs on seven hits in four innings pitched, striking out five and walking two.

LHP Izaak Martinez (S, 6) earned his sixth save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning out of the bullpen, striking out the side and walking one.

Game 5 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Saturday night, July 11, at 7 p.m. Lake County will host their Fish Fry Festival at the ballpark, where the Captains will suit up as the Lake County Fish Fry's for the second and final time this season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Benny the Blue Pike Bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- LHP Jackson Humphries tied his pro career-high with 10 strikeouts on Friday night. The 2022 eighth-round pick out of Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) also threw 10 strikeouts back on April 16 versus Fort Wayne.

- 1B/OF Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, extended his on-base streak to 41 games with a pair of walks on Friday night. The 2025 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .307 with 46 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 37 walks, a .444 on-base percentage, and a 1.111 OPS during this span. This marks the longest on-base streak by a Captain since at least 2005 and the sixth-longest on-base streak in the Midwest League since 2005.

- OF Esteban González extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a pair of singles on Friday night. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is batting .333 with 19 hits, four doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, and a 1.174 OPS during this span.

- 2B/OF Tommy Hawke hit his first career High-A home run and the second home run of his pro career on Friday night. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest also hit a three-run shot on June 23, 2024 for Single-A Lynchburg (now Hill City) at Charleston (Single-A, Rays).

- LHP Izaak Martinez earned his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning of relief. The 2024 18th-round pick out of UC San Diego owns a 1.55 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the Captains this year.

Connor Canfield







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

Humphries' Career Night Steers Captains to 6-4 Win over Lugnuts - Lake County Captains

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