'Caps Quiet Lugnuts Offense in 4-1 Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw a late offensive explosion and a strong pitching performance carry them to a 4-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,493 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan scored four runs on four hits across the sixth and seventh innings, while the pitching staff held Lansing - a team which averaged nearly nine runs per game last in a series win over Cedar Rapids -- to just one run while going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. With the win, the Whitecaps sit with a 9-4 record against the Lugnuts in 2026 after posting a mark of 18-3 against their archrivals last season.

Tuesday's contest began as a pitcher's duel, with both starters keeping the opposing offense quiet through the first five innings. In that span, Lugnuts starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer limited the Whitecaps to just three baserunners while recording five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starter Hayden Minton allowed just one run through the first five frames - a bloop RBI single from Lugnuts outfielder Pedro Pineda - giving Lansing a 1-0 edge. West Michigan began its rally with two runs in the sixth on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Detroit Tigers No. 2 prospect and Whitecaps infielder Bryce Rainer and walk before adding two more insurance tallies in the seventh, highlighted by an RBI double from Garrett Pennington, to take a 4-1 lead. The 'Caps bullpen was spotless, as relievers Thomas Bruss, Logan Berrier, Zack Lee, and Ryan Harvey combined to post four scoreless innings and four strikeouts to seal the 4-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 23-40, while the Lugnuts fall to 29-34. Bruss (1-3) picked up his first win of the season with a scoreless inning before Harvey slammed the door with a scoreless ninth and his second save of the season. Meanwhile, Dettmer (3-2) suffered his second loss, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings. Rainer has four RBI in his last three games and is hitting .294 with a .390 OBP while adding three runs and seven RBI during the month of June.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday at 6:35pm. Lefty and Tigers Top-10 Prospect Ben Jacobs gets the start for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Steven Echavarria. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 16, 2026

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