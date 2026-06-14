'Caps-Captains Series Finale Canceled

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps experienced their first cancellation of the 2026 season, as their series finale against the Lake County Captains was squashed due to rain.

Constant rain moving through suburban Cleveland began in the Sunday morning and early afternoon hours and continued throughout the day, ultimately forcing the postponement out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players. Earlier in the day, the Whitecaps' parent club, the Detroit Tigers, had their game against the Cleveland Guardians, located approximately 30 minutes from Classic Park, postponed as well.

On Saturday, the Whitecaps missed what turned into their only chance to win this series after being unable to hold an 8-6 lead as part of a 9-8 walk-off loss to the Captains. Despite the loss, West Michigan, who posted a record of 4-23 in the month of May, returns home for a weeklong series against the Lansing Lugnuts having posted a 6-5 mark in June. The 'Caps face their archrivals this week at LMCU Ballpark, a team they hold an 8-4 record against in 2026, with all games having been played in Lansing.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps return home to open a six-game series against their archrivals - the Lansing Lugnuts - beginning Tuesday at 6:35pm. With both the Whitecaps and Lugnuts both having their Sunday games canceled, starting pitchers for Tuesday's ballgame are still to be determined. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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