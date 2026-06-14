Captains-Whitecaps Series Finale Cancelled Due to Rain

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The finale of a six-game series between the Lake County Captains (35-26) and West Michigan Whitecaps (22-40) scheduled for today, Sunday, June 14, has been cancelled due to rain.

The two teams will not make up the contest.

Tickets for today's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2026 regular season home game, subject to availability.

After an off day on Monday, June 15, the Captains will begin a seven-game road series against the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. from Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan. Lake County will be the home team in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 17. The first four scheduled games of the series will conclude the First Half of the 2026 Midwest League regular season. Friday, June 19 will mark the beginning of the Second Half of this year's campaign.

The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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