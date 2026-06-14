Dragons Blast 6 Home Runs in 17-1 Win, Move into Tie for First Place

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio -The Dayton Dragons tied a team record with six home runs including Alfredo Duno's second grand slam in three days and a two-homer day by Alfredo Alcantara as they defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 17-1 on Sunday afternoon. The game was shortened by rain to seven innings.

With the win, the Dragons moved into a three-way virtual tie for first place in the Midwest League East Division heading into the final series of the First Half season. The Dragons improved their record to 36-27. Great Lakes and Lake County are both 35-26, with two fewer games played. The Dragons have three games yet to play, all at Peoria. Great Lakes and Lake County have four to play, in a head-to-head matchup in Midland, Michigan.

The Dragons can win the division by winning their final three games coupled by any scenario in the Great Lakes-Lake County series other than a four-game sweep by either team. The Dragons could also win the division by winning two-of-three at Peoria coupled with a split of the four-game series between Great Lakes and Lake County.

A crowd of 8,162 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: The Dragons offense enjoyed one of its best days of the season, scoring runs in six of their seven innings while hitting six home runs to tie the club record. The Dragons finished the six-game series with Fort Wayne with 18 home runs as a team.

Carlos Sanchez, the Dragons first batter of the day, hit a long home run to open the scoring. It was his seventh homer of the season. Jacob Friend blasted a towering home run to right field in the second inning, his third homer with Dayton, to make it 2-0.

The Dragons scored four runs in the third, getting four run-scoring singles in the inning from Yerlin Confidan, John Michael Faile, Alfredo Alcantara, and Peyton Stovall, to make it 6-0. Fort Wayne scored their only run of the day in the top of the fifth to cut the Dragons lead to 6-1.

But the Dragons exploded for six runs in the sixth inning, getting a grand slam home run from Alfredo Duno that was the first of back-to-back homers. The homer was Duno's 15th of the year. He had also hit a grand slam on Friday night. Kien Vu followed Duno's homer was a home run of his own to center field, Vu's 10th of the year, to make it 14-1.

The Dragons added three more runs in the seventh as Alcantara hit his second home run of the game and 10th of the year, and Vu added a run-scoring single to close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished the day with 14 hits. Alcantara led the way with three hits including two home runs and five runs batted in. Vu had three hits including a home run. Confidan and Stovall each had two hits.

The Dragons scored 61 runs in the six-game series with Fort Wayne, winning five of the six. They hit 18 home runs and had 32 extra base hits in the six games.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (3-0) worked six innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Jonah Hurney tossed a scoreless inning before rains halted the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Dragons began the day in third place, one game behind Great Lakes and one-half game behind Lake County. Great Lakes lost at Wisconsin, and Lake County's game was cancelled due to rain and will not be rescheduled, leaving the Dragons in a three-way tie for first place.

Up Next: The Dragons (36-27) do not play on Monday. They will open a new series in Peoria, Illinois against the Peoria Chiefs (32-31) on Tuesday at 7:35 pm (EDT). Kyle McCoy (2-1, 3.31) will start for Dayton. The first three games in the series at Peoria will conclude the First Half season. The Second Half schedule will begin with the fourth game in Peoria on Friday, June 19.

The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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