Kavares Tears Homers in Series Finale Loss

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Sunday afternoon's series finale 17-1 against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) in a game that was called due to rain in the seventh inning.

Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) drove in the lone run for Fort Wayne (25-38) on a solo home run in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season. Tears has a home run in back-to-back games, and four in his last nine games.

Dayton (36-27) got their offensive production largely in part to two massive innings. The Dragons scored four runs in the third and six in the sixth. Catcher Alfredo Duno clobbered his second grand slam of the week in the sixth frame, an inning where Dayton sent 11 hitters to the plate. Duno has six home runs against TinCap pitching this season.

Third baseman Alfredo Alcantara (No. 29 Padres prospect) launched a pair of home runs, both being two-run shots. The round-trippers came in the fifth and seventh innings, giving Alcantara three home runs this week. Right-hander Jose Montero picked up his second win of the week for the Dragons. Montero tossed a quality start, giving up one run on five hits across six innings. Dayton finished the series with 18 home runs against Fort Wayne 's pitching.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 16 vs South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Cubs Probable Starter: TBD

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Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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