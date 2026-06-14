Lugnuts/Kernels Canceled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts'(29-3 3) scheduled Sunday matinee against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (2 9 -32) at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field ™ has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions and will not be made up.

Tickets to the game may be exchanged in person at the box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts home game in 2026.

The Nuts next head on the road, playing a six-game series at West Michigan from Tuesday, June 16, through Sunday, June 21.

The next Lugnuts homestand runs from June 23-28 vs. the Great Lakes Loons. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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