Lugnuts/Kernels Canceled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions
Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts'(29-3 3) scheduled Sunday matinee against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (2 9 -32) at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field ™ has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions and will not be made up.
Tickets to the game may be exchanged in person at the box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts home game in 2026.
The Nuts next head on the road, playing a six-game series at West Michigan from Tuesday, June 16, through Sunday, June 21.
The next Lugnuts homestand runs from June 23-28 vs. the Great Lakes Loons. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Kavares Tears Homers in Series Finale Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains-Whitecaps Series Finale Cancelled Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- Lugnuts/Kernels Canceled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels and Lugnuts Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Genth Transferred to St. Paul - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 14 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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