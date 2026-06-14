Genth Transferred to St. Paul

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Harry Genth has been transferred to AAA St. Paul. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids concludes its six-game series in Lansing today at 12:05.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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