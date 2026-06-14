Genth Transferred to St. Paul
Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Harry Genth has been transferred to AAA St. Paul. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids concludes its six-game series in Lansing today at 12:05.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Genth Transferred to St. Paul - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 14 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Genth Transferred to St. Paul
- Kernels Explode for 23 Runs on 30 Hits, Win Shootout in Lansing 23-15
- Magdic, Lugnuts, Quiet Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids, 8-4
- McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL
- Franco's Grand Slam Propels Lugnuts over Kernels 7-4