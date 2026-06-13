McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Quinn McDaniel has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita and C Ian Daugherty has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul. As corresponding moves, IF Miguel Briceno has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita, C Luis Hernandez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AAA St. Paul and RHP Mitch Mueller has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Briceno will wear #11, Hernandez will wear #13 and Mueller will wear #37. All three are active immediately. Additionally, RHP Jason Doktorczyk has been transferred from the 7-IL to the full-season IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila. The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with nine on the injured list. Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series in Lansing tonight at 6:05.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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