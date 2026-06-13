McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL
Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Quinn McDaniel has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita and C Ian Daugherty has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul. As corresponding moves, IF Miguel Briceno has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita, C Luis Hernandez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AAA St. Paul and RHP Mitch Mueller has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Briceno will wear #11, Hernandez will wear #13 and Mueller will wear #37. All three are active immediately. Additionally, RHP Jason Doktorczyk has been transferred from the 7-IL to the full-season IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila. The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with nine on the injured list. Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series in Lansing tonight at 6:05.
Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Magdic, Lugnuts, Quiet Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids, 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Great Lakes Gains Split with 5-3 Victory over Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Snaps Losing Skid with Authority in Friday Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 7-Run 4th Inning Lifts Fort Wayne to 10-6 Win over Dragons; Dayton Is 1 Game out of First Place with 5 to Play in Half - Dayton Dragons
- Rainer Rallies 'Caps in 8-6 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Chiefs Stave off South Bend in Pitchers' Duel - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs' Clincher Remains on Hold with 3-1 Loss to Peoria - South Bend Cubs
- Fischer Does It Again! - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Roster Update - West Michigan Whitecaps
- 7,291 Watch Nuts Secure 5th Straight Win Behind Dominant Magdic - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 12 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- 2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event this Saturday, June 13 - Dayton Dragons
- Schubart Homers in Third Straight Game, Captains Defeat Whitecaps 6-5 - Lake County Captains
- Schubart Sends Captains over 'Caps, 6-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Franco Slam Launches Nuts to 4th Straight Win - Lansing Lugnuts
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Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Magdic, Lugnuts, Quiet Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids, 8-4
- McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL
- Franco's Grand Slam Propels Lugnuts over Kernels 7-4
- Becerra Transferred to 7-Day IL
- Lugnuts Stun Kernels 9-8 in 10 Innings