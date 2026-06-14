Rattlers Win Game & Series on Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers won a game and tossed the East Division first-half playoff race into chaos with a 7-3 decision over the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

Great Lakes (35-26) broke through in the top of the first inning. Eduardo Quintero doubled with one out. Emil Morales drove in Quintero with a two-out single to center for the 1-0 lead.

The Loons added to their lead in the second. Samuel Munoz doubled to start the inning. Jose Izarra doubled with two outs to knock in Munoz.

Wisconsin (33-26) evened the score with single runs in the second and third innings. Tayden Hall got the Rattlers on the scoreboard with a lead-off home run to right-center. Daniel Dickinson tied the game with a two-out, bloop double to left in the third to score David Garcia.

The Rattlers rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth as the first three hitters reached base. Hall walked and went to third on a single by Daniel Guilarte. Luis Castillo made it 3-2 with a single to send Hall across the plate and get Guilarte to third. Andrick Nava added a run with a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 lead.

Jayden Dubanewicz, the Rattlers starting pitcher making his Midwest League debut, allowed an unearned run in the top of the fifth but nothing else. Izarra singled with one out and went to second on a misplay by Castillo in left. Chuck Davalan had an RBI single to knock in Izarra to cut Wisconsin's lead to one run.

Dubanewicz would end the inning with no more damage. His five innings of work on Sunday was his longest outing as a professional. The right-hander walked none and scattered six hits while striking out five to put himself in line for the win.

Braylon Payne provided insurance for the Rattlers with a three-run home run over the Great Lakes bullpen. Payne has twelve homers for Wisconsin this season.

Quinton Low took over for Dubanewicz in the top of the sixth inning and pitched three scoreless, hitless innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

Garrett Hodges pitched a scoreless ninth to close out a series win for the Rattlers, who took four of the six games played in the series. Wisconsin also took the season series from the Loons by winning seven of the eleven meetings.

The Rattlers, who were eliminated from playoff contention in the West Division first-half playoff race on Saturday, made things very interesting for the top three teams in the East with three days left in the first half. The Dayton Dragons won and the Lake County Captains had their game rained out on Sunday afternoon. The Loons and Captains, who have four games at Dow Diamond starting Tuesday, are tied with a record of 35-26. Dayton (36-27) is just .003 behind the teams tied at the top with three games at Peoria to end the half.

Wisconsin is off on Monday. They will return to action on Tuesday with game one of a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. Braylon Owens (2-0, 4.26) has been announced as the starting pitcher for the Rattlers on Tuesday. Game time in Davenport, Iowa is set for 6:30pm. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:10pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game available on their app, too.

R H E

GL 110 010 000 - 3 6 0

WIS 011 230 00x - 7 7 2

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Tayden Hall (5th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Sterling Patick, 0 out)

Braylon Payne (12th, 2 on in 5th inning off Matt Lanzendorfer, 0 out)

WP: Jayden Dubanewicz (1-0)

LP: Sterling Patick (0-4)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 4,148







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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