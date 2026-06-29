Josiah Ragsdale Wins Midwest League Player of the Week Award

Published on June 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Josiah Ragsdale stayed hot last week for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to be named as the Midwest League Player of the Week for his performance in the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Ragsdale, MLB Pipeline's #30 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, extended his current on-base streak to 32 games as he helped lead the Timber Rattlers to a 5-1 record in the six-game series against the Kernels at Neuroscience Group Field.

Ragsdale went 10-for-24 (.417) with two homers, five doubles, seven RBI, and nine runs scored in the set with Cedar Rapids. He had a 1.408 OPS in the series. Ragsdale ended his series with the Kernels on Sunday by going 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. His home run was a lead-off shot in the first inning off Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober, who was making a rehabilitation start for Cedar Rapids.

Milwaukee selected Ragsdale in the seventh round of the 2025 draft out of Boston College. During his 32-game on-base streak - the longest by a Timber Rattler this season, Ragsdale is 46-for-121 (.380) with twelve doubles, a triple, four homers, seventeen RBI, and 37 runs scored. He has also walked 24 times and stolen ten bases in 32 games with a 1.088 OPS.

He is the third Rattler to win the Midwest League Player of the Week this season. Braylon Payne and Andrew Fischer have also won the award in 2026.

The Timber Rattlers are 7-1 and in first place in the West Division of the Midwest League to open the second half of the season. They are on the road to Peoria this week to start a series on Tuesday. Wisconsin will return to Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday, July 7 to start a six-game series with the Beloit Sky Carp. Details on promotions coming up for the fans and how to purchase tickets for the series against Beloit are available.







Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.