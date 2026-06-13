7,291 Watch Nuts Secure 5th Straight Win Behind Dominant Magdic

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Ryan Magdic set a career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings of one-run ball, and the Lansing Lugnuts (29-32) beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels (28-32), 8-4, in front of a Friday night crowd of 7,291 at Jackson Field™. The Nuts have won five straight games, scoring at least five runs in each game. Magdic, moved from the bullpen to the rotation in May, came into the game with 72% of his pitches thrown this season resulting in a strike. On Friday, Magdic threw 75% strikes: 77 pitches, 58 strikes, in limiting the Kernels to three hits, one walk, and a lone run, courtesy of a solo homer from Brandon Winokur in the fourth inning. 2-3 hitters Carlos Pacheco and Ali Camarillo spearheaded the offense, combining to go 6-for-6 with two walks, a hit-by-pitch, six runs scored, three RBIs and four stolen bases. In the process, the duo helped the Lugnuts score runs in five of their eight team at-bats, tallying two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and two in the eighth.

The Lugnuts jumped on the board in the first inning against Cedar Rapids starter Cesar Lares without recording a hit, thanks to a bases-loaded HBP of C.J. Pittaro and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Nate Nankil.

In the second inning, Pacheco drew a two-out walk before stealing second base. A Camarillo RBI single that bounced off the outfield wall in left field brought Pacheco home before Camarillo was thrown out at second.

A Pedro Pineda single led off the third inning, and Pineda subsequently stole second and third base before taking home on a Pittaro ground out to make it 4-0.

The Nuts kept it rolling in the fifth against reliever Cole Peschl. After a Pacheco single and a throwing error from second baseman Harry Genth that advanced him to second, Camarillo scored his teammate with an RBI single to left field. Camarillo then stole second base and took third due to a throwing error by catcher Eduardo Tait. Two batters later, a Myles Naylor sacrifice fly to right allowed Camarillo to cross home plate to grow Lansing's lead to 6-1.

The Lugnuts scored two more runs in the seventh, one with Camarillo's third RBI single of the night and the other on a fielder's choice by Pineda that scored Pacheco.

Down 8-2, the Kernels made a push in the top of the ninth by scoring two runs; the first came on a one-out sacrifice fly from Danny De Andrade, and the second was scored by a bases-loaded walk issued by reliever Darlin Pinales.

But reliever Jack Mahoney came in and induced a Tait pop out to shortstop Camarillo to seal the game and clinch a Lugnuts series victory.

Tsu-Chen Sha starts for Lansing at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday against Cedar Rapids' Garrett Horn. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Star Wars Night with LAFCU Fireworks following the game. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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