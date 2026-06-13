Chiefs Stave off South Bend in Pitchers' Duel
Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
South Bend, IN - Chiefs pitching limited South Bend to one run and held MiLB's best situational hitting team to 2-9 with runners in scoring position to win 3-1 at Four Winds Field on Friday night at Four Winds Field.
After dropping the first two games of the series, Peoria has taken back-to-back games to improve to 32-29.
Peoria took the lead in the first inning and never relinquished it. With runners on second and third, Josh Kross drove in two runs with an RBI single to center field.
Chiefs starter Leonel Sequera maintained the lead well. The right hander shut out the Cubs in his first four innings, racking up seven strikeouts in the process.
Things got rocky in the fifth. Sequera loaded the bases with one out, and then plunked Josiah Hartshorn to force in a run, cutting the lead to 2-1. Jason Savacool took over with the bases loaded and kept the Chiefs in front, retiring the next two batters to escape the jam.
Jalin Flores delivered some cushion in the seventh inning, driving in Luis Pino on a sacrifice fly to center, pushing the lead to 3-1.
On the other side of the book, Savacool finished his outing with a scoreless sixth. The righty was awarded the win. Nolan Sparks faced one over the minimum in the seventh and eighth, and Patrick Galle nailed down the save, striking out two in the ninth inning.
The series continues Saturday evening at 6:05 pm central time. Fans can tune into the hometown audio call on PeoriaChiefs.com.
The Chiefs return to Dozer Park Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Dayton Dragons, the Reds High-A affiliate. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or by calling the Dozer Park box office.
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