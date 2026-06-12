Schubart Sends Captains over 'Caps, 6-5

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - For the third straight day, a home run by first baseman Nolan Schubart helped decide a ballgame, as the West Michigan Whitecaps fell by the final score of 6-5 to the Lake County Captains in the third game of a six-game series at Classic Park.

Schubart, a native of Durand, Michigan, launched an opposite-field, three-run homer to turn a two-run Whitecaps lead into a one-run deficit in the sixth inning, helping the Captains rally for the second time in three games. A big reason the Captains pulled off the come-from-behind win was the dominance of their bullpen, which tossed 5.2 scoreless frames while striking out seven to finish the contest.

In the early innings, it looked like West Michigan had a chance to run away with the third game of this six-game series, scoring five runs during the span of the first four frames. RBI Doubles by Caleb Shpur and Luke Shliger helped the 'Caps build up a 5-3 lead while starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt settled in to toss five innings of three-run baseball - good enough to make himself eligible for the victory - before Schubart's home run against the Whitecaps bullpen in the sixth swung the momentum to Lake County, along with the Thursday contest.

The Whitecaps drop to 21-39 in the first half; the 39 losses mark the club's total during the entirety of the 2025 season, when West Michigan posted a combined record of 96-39 between the regular season and playoffs. The Captains jump to 34-25. Lake County reliever Reese McGuire (2-0) was outstanding in 2.2 relief innings to earn his second win of the season, while 'Caps pitcher Preston Howey (0-1) took his first loss of the year for West Michigan. Donovan Zsak retired all six batters he faced in two innings to close the contest and pick up his second save of the season. The 'Caps collected 13 hits on the night, with outfielder Andrew Sojka leading the way with three hits and two runs scored in the contest.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the fourth game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains on Friday from Classic Park at 7:00pm. Carlos Marcano, who holds the lowest ERA among all Whitecaps starting pitchers at 2.57, gets the start for West Michigan against Cleveland Guardians Top-10 Prospect Braylon Doughty. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:45pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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