TinCaps Game Information: June 12 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-36) @ Dayton Dragons (34-26)

Friday, June 12 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 61 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-5, 40.0 IP, 6.08 ERA) vs. RHP Ovis Portes (1-2, 23.1 IP, 8.87 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM &

TinCaps.com/Listen

TIME TO BREAK OUT OF A SLUMP: Fort Wayne is currently on a season-worst 8-game losing streak. It is the 6th time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) that Fort Wayne has lost 8 or more in a row, and the 4th time since Fort Wayne moved to High-A in 2021. The longest losing streak in franchise history (1993-present) is 13, dating from June 28 to July 11, 2014. The TinCaps tied a franchise second-worst record of 9-straight last season from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, being swept by the Dayton Dragons before dropping 5 of 6 to West Michigan to end the season. Across this current stretch, Fort Wayne has a -47 run differential, allowing 79 runs. The run differential is the worst in baseball, while the runs allowed are tied for third-worst, behind the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears went 2-for-4 in his first game of the series on Thursday. Tears collected his ninth double of the season in his first at-bat of the game, and now has 4 extra-base hits in 5 games this month. The No. 26 prospect in the Padres pipeline had back-to-back games with a home run last Wednesday and Thursday against Lake County, and has driven in 8 runs in his last 6 games.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells drove in the first two runs on Thursday in his 14th multi-hit game of the season. The Graham, Texas native has a knock in his last 5 games and in 6 of his last 7 showings. Wells is hitting .286 in 8 games this month after slashing .310/.400/.379 in 26 May contests. The 2024 16th round pick has two 4-hit games this season, both on the road (5/15 against Cedar Rapids & 5/29 against South Bend)

PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello has already walked more times (30) in 54 games this season than he did in 110 games (26) in 2025. Costello surpassed his walk total from a season ago on June 6 against Lake County in his 50th game of the year. He reached his 26th walk in his 106th game of 2025.

TUCK'S THE MAN: Fort Wayne flamethrower Tucker Musgrove has struck out 34 batters across 15.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The No. 9 Padres prospect has the highest K/9 rate (19.53) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The 2023 seventh-round pick has allowed two runs across his last 12 appearances. Musgrove has 27 strikeouts and walked 7 across this stretch, giving him a 3.86 K/BB ratio. His 1.46 ERA ranks 5th among Midwest League bullpen arms with as many innings tossed since the stretch started on April 29.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his ninth home run of the season on Saturday. Verdugo now has 23 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for seventh in career home runs, and is two shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for sixth. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 7 of Verdugo's 9 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

MAKING HISTORY: TinCaps outfielder Jake Cunningham tied a franchise record, hitting three home runs last Friday night. Cunningham is the 4th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit three long balls in a contest, being the first to do so since Robert Hassell III did so in 2021. Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities). Cunningham had as many home runs on Friday as he did in 76 games in High-A Aberdeen in 2025 and is now second in the Midwest League with 14. The 23-year-old began the scoring with a three-run home run in the first, then followed it up with a two-run blast in the third, and capped it off with a solo home run in the fifth. The total distance of the three home runs was 1,184 feet, 22.4% of a mile.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne slugger Jake Cunningham drove in a career-high 6 runs off his three long balls on Friday night. His 14 home runs are the most on the team and rank second in the Midwest League. Cunningham combined for 8 HR in his first three seasons (674 PA) in the Orioles system. He passed that number with HR No. 9 in his 136th plate appearance this season. Among hitters with as many plate appearances in the league dating back to May 26, Cunningham leads the pack in home runs with 7. The former 5th round pick of the Orioles has all 3 multi-homer games for a TinCap this season, with two of them coming against Lake County. The only other game of his playing career was in college with UNC Charlotte on May 15, 2022, at Florida Atlantic.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.