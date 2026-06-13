Great Lakes Gains Split with 5-3 Victory over Wisconsin

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Great Lakes Loons beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-3 in the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. The Loons, playing as the home team in game two of the twinbill, broke a 2-2 tie with three, two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The result of game two put Wisconsin's playoff chances on life support while the Loons regained the upper hand in their playoff race.

Great Lakes was the home team in game two because this game was the make-up of a rainout at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Sunday, May 24. Wisconsin had won game one over the Loons by a score of 5-3 to temporarily knock the Loons out of first place in the East Division. When game two started, the teams traded early two-out runs.

Daniel Dickinson drove in Josh Adamczewski with a two-out single to right in the top of the first inning for the Rattlers (31-25) to take the lead.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Wande Torres retired the first five batters he faced before a two-out hit batsman extended the inning. Cameron Decker hit a high fly to right and the ball carried out of the park for a two-run homer and a 2-1 lead for the Loons (34-25).

Luiyin Alastre and Andrew Fischer got the Rattlers back to even in the top of the fifth with another two-out rally. Alastre drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a two-out wild pitch by Nicolas Cruz. Fischer drove a single to right to score Alastre with the tying run.

The Loons knocked Torres out of the game in the bottom of the fifth as the left-handed pitcher walked two and hit one to load the bases with one out. Ayendy Bravo was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen in an attempt to keep the game tied.

Bravo and Jose Meza battled for seven pitches before the Rattler reliever got a swinging strike three for the second out. Then, Victor Rodrigues punched the next pitch through the infield to right to score two runs. Two pitches later, Samuel Munoz lined a single to center to knock on two more runs for a 5-2 lead.

Adamczewski and Eric Bitonti singled to open the top of the sixth before Cruz got a 4-6-3 double play for two outs. Justin Chambers entered the game for Great Lakes and walked Luis Castillo on four pitches to keep the inning alive. Juan Baez singled to right and Adamczewski scored. Chambers got the last out on a force play at second.

Great Lakes turned to Matt Lanzendorfer for the top of the seventh. He walked Fischer and Dinges with one out to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Lanzendorfer denied the Rattlers a comeback by striking out the next two batters to close out his second save of the season.

The split in the doubleheader dropped the Timber Rattlers playoff chances down to almost nothing. The South Bend Cubs, who entered Friday's Midwest League action with a 4-1/2 game lead over Wisconsin, lost to Peoria at home. The Wisconsin loss in game two means they are four games behind the Cubs with five games remaining in the half for both teams. South Bend's magic number to clinch the lone first half playoff spot in the West Division is two with five games remaining for both teams. Lake County and Great Lakes both lost on Friday night to allow Great Lakes to move back into first in the East by one-half game over Lake County and one game over Dayton.

Fischer, who had a go-ahead, two-run home run in game one of the twinbill, singled and walked in game two. His on-base streak has reached 29 consecutive games (35-for-101 with fourteen homers and 32 walks for a 1.330 OPS).

The series continues on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Jayden Dubanewicz, the #24 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers and will be making his Midwest League debut. The Loons have named Brooks Auger (0-1, 12.00) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Force will be with you...always...when you come out to Star WarsTM Night presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty on Saturday night. Players and coaches are getting into the spirit with themed jerseys that will be available an online, charity auction at this link. After the game, we have a fireworks display sponsored by Menn Law and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under presented by Meijer.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game available on their app, too.

R H E

WIS 100 011 0 - 3 6 0

GL 020 030 x - 5 6 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUN:

GL:

Cameron Decker (2nd, 1 on in 2nd inning off Wande Torres, 2 out)

WP: Nicholas Cruz (3-1)

LP: Wande Torres (3-5)

SAVE: Matt Lanzendorfer (2)

TIME: 2:25

Chris Mehring

Radio Announcer/Director, Media Relations

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

High-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers

(920) 733-4152 ext. 229

*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

Friday, June 12, 2026

Great Lakes Gains Split with 5-3 Victory over Wisconsin Rattlers suffer costly loss in first half playoff race

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Great Lakes Loons beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-3 in the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. The Loons, playing as the home team in game two of the twinbill, broke a 2-2 tie with three, two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The result of game two put Wisconsin's playoff chances on life support while the Loons regained the upper hand in their playoff race.

Great Lakes was the home team in game two because this game was the make-up of a rainout at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Sunday, May 24. Wisconsin had won game one over the Loons by a score of 5-3 to temporarily knock the Loons out of first place in the East Division. When game two started, the teams traded early two-out runs.

Daniel Dickinson drove in Josh Adamczewski with a two-out single to right in the top of the first inning for the Rattlers (31-25) to take the lead.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Wande Torres retired the first five batters he faced before a two-out hit batsman extended the inning. Cameron Decker hit a high fly to right and the ball carried out of the park for a two-run homer and a 2-1 lead for the Loons (34-25).

Luiyin Alastre and Andrew Fischer got the Rattlers back to even in the top of the fifth with another two-out rally. Alastre drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a two-out wild pitch by Nicolas Cruz. Fischer drove a single to right to score Alastre with the tying run.

The Loons knocked Torres out of the game in the bottom of the fifth as the left-handed pitcher walked two and hit one to load the bases with one out. Ayendy Bravo was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen in an attempt to keep the game tied.

Bravo and Jose Meza battled for seven pitches before the Rattler reliever got a swinging strike three for the second out. Then, Victor Rodrigues punched the next pitch through the infield to right to score two runs. Two pitches later, Samuel Munoz lined a single to center to knock on two more runs for a 5-2 lead.

Adamczewski and Eric Bitonti singled to open the top of the sixth before Cruz got a 4-6-3 double play for two outs. Justin Chambers entered the game for Great Lakes and walked Luis Castillo on four pitches to keep the inning alive. Juan Baez singled to right and Adamczewski scored. Chambers got the last out on a force play at second.

Great Lakes turned to Matt Lanzendorfer for the top of the seventh. He walked Fischer and Dinges with one out to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Lanzendorfer denied the Rattlers a comeback by striking out the next two batters to close out his second save of the season.

The split in the doubleheader dropped the Timber Rattlers playoff chances down to almost nothing. The South Bend Cubs, who entered Friday's Midwest League action with a 4-1/2 game lead over Wisconsin, lost to Peoria at home. The Wisconsin loss in game two means they are four games behind the Cubs with five games remaining in the half for both teams. South Bend's magic number to clinch the lone first half playoff spot in the West Division is two with five games remaining for both teams. Lake County and Great Lakes both lost on Friday night to allow Great Lakes to move back into first in the East by one-half game over Lake County and one game over Dayton.

Fischer, who had a go-ahead, two-run home run in game one of the twinbill, singled and walked in game two. His on-base streak has reached 29 consecutive games (35-for-101 with fourteen homers and 32 walks for a 1.330 OPS).

The series continues on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Jayden Dubanewicz, the #24 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers and will be making his Midwest League debut. The Loons have named Brooks Auger (0-1, 12.00) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Force will be with you...always...when you come out to Star WarsTM Night presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty on Saturday night. Players and coaches are getting into the spirit with themed jerseys that will be available an online, charity auction at this link. After the game, we have a fireworks display sponsored by Menn Law and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under presented by Meijer.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game available on their app, too.

R H E WIS 100 011 0 - 3 6 0 GL 020 030 x - 5 6 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUN: GL: Cameron Decker (2nd, 1 on in 2nd inning off Wande Torres, 2 out)

WP: Nicholas Cruz (3-1) LP: Wande Torres (3-5) SAVE: Matt Lanzendorfer (2)

TIME: 2:25

[cid:image001.png@01DCFA7D.EFAB01D0] Chris Mehring Radio Announcer/Director, Media Relations Wisconsin Timber Rattlers High-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers (920) 733-4152 ext. 229

[Performance Center Rentals]

>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

Friday, June 12, 2026

Great Lakes Gains Split with 5-3 Victory over Wisconsin

Rattlers suffer costly loss in first half playoff race

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Great Lakes Loons beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-3 in the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. The Loons, playing as the home team in game two of the twinbill, broke a 2-2 tie with three, two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The result of game two put Wisconsin's playoff chances on life support while the Loons regained the upper hand in their playoff race.

Great Lakes was the home team in game two because this game was the make-up of a rainout at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Sunday, May 24. Wisconsin had won game one over the Loons by a score of 5-3 to temporarily knock the Loons out of first place in the East Division. When game two started, the teams traded early two-out runs.

Daniel Dickinson drove in Josh Adamczewski with a two-out single to right in the top of the first inning for the Rattlers (31-25) to take the lead.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Wande Torres retired the first five batters he faced before a two-out hit batsman extended the inning. Cameron Decker hit a high fly to right and the ball carried out of the park for a two-run homer and a 2-1 lead for the Loons (34-25).

Luiyin Alastre and Andrew Fischer got the Rattlers back to even in the top of the fifth with another two-out rally. Alastre drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a two-out wild pitch by Nicolas Cruz. Fischer drove a single to right to score Alastre with the tying run.

The Loons knocked Torres out of the game in the bottom of the fifth as the left-handed pitcher walked two and hit one to load the bases with one out. Ayendy Bravo was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen in an attempt to keep the game tied.

Bravo and Jose Meza battled for seven pitches before the Rattler reliever got a swinging strike three for the second out. Then, Victor Rodrigues punched the next pitch through the infield to right to score two runs. Two pitches later, Samuel Munoz lined a single to center to knock on two more runs for a 5-2 lead.

Adamczewski and Eric Bitonti singled to open the top of the sixth before Cruz got a 4-6-3 double play for two outs. Justin Chambers entered the game for Great Lakes and walked Luis Castillo on four pitches to keep the inning alive. Juan Baez singled to right and Adamczewski scored. Chambers got the last out on a force play at second.

Great Lakes turned to Matt Lanzendorfer for the top of the seventh. He walked Fischer and Dinges with one out to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Lanzendorfer denied the Rattlers a comeback by striking out the next two batters to close out his second save of the season.

The split in the doubleheader dropped the Timber Rattlers playoff chances down to almost nothing. The South Bend Cubs, who entered Friday's Midwest League action with a 4-1/2 game lead over Wisconsin, lost to Peoria at home. The Wisconsin loss in game two means they are four games behind the Cubs with five games remaining in the half for both teams. South Bend's magic number to clinch the lone first half playoff spot in the West Division is two with five games remaining for both teams. Lake County and Great Lakes both lost on Friday night to allow Great Lakes to move back into first in the East by one-half game over Lake County and one game over Dayton.

Fischer, who had a go-ahead, two-run home run in game one of the twinbill, singled and walked in game two. His on-base streak has reached 29 consecutive games (35-for-101 with fourteen homers and 32 walks for a 1.330 OPS).

The series continues on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Jayden Dubanewicz, the #24 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers and will be making his Midwest League debut. The Loons have named Brooks Auger (0-1, 12.00) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

The Force will be with you...always...when you come out to Star WarsTM Night presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty on Saturday night. Players and coaches are getting into the spirit with themed jerseys that will be available an online, charity auction at this link. After the game, we have a fireworks display sponsored by Menn Law and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under presented by Meijer.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game available on their app, too.

R H E

WIS 100 011 0 - 3 6 0

GL 020 030 x - 5 6 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUN:

GL:

Cameron Decker (2nd, 1 on in 2nd inning off Wande Torres, 2 out)

WP: Nicholas Cruz (3-1)

LP: Wande Torres (3-5)

SAVE: Matt Lanzendorfer (2)

TIME: 2:25







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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