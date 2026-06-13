Great Lakes-Wisconsin Split Doubleheader, Munoz Drives in Three

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (34-25) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (32-25) each earned a win in a four-hour and 32-minute doubleheader on a 78-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. With a Lake County and Dayton loss, Great Lakes has a half-game lead in the Midwest League East division.

Game One - Wisconsin 5, Great Lakes 3

- The Timber Rattlers hit two two-run home runs. Daniel Guilarte hit his fifth home run in his 324th minor league game, a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Andrew Fischer became the first High-A player to hit 20 home runs with a go-ahead two-run longball in the fifth.

- Great Lakes earned all three runs and hits in the third inning. Eduardo Guerrero singled and Anson Aroz doubled into right center field. Cameron Decker walked to load the bases. Samuel Munoz lined a 1-2 pitch to right field to make it 2-1. Jose Izarra tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly.

- Loons' starter Jakob Wright allowed three runs and struck out four over his four innings.

Game Two - Great Lakes 5, Wisconsin 3

- Cameron Decker lifted a two-run home run in the second inning. It was an opposite field shot over the right field fence. Samuel Munoz was hit by a pitch with two outs to extend the frame.

- Great Lakes scored three runs in the fifth, they all came with two outs. Jose Izarra walked, Chuck Davalan was hit by a pitch, and Emil Morales worked a four-pitch base on balls. Victor Rodrigues grounded a first pitch from Ayendy Bravo into right field to tack on two runs. Samuel Munoz lined a ball into centerfield to make it 5-2.

- Loons' pitching struck out nine and the Timber Rattlers left seven on base. Nicolas Cruz struck out two over two innings. Matt Lanzendorfer earned the save; he punched out two. Great Lakes starter Christian Zazueta had five strikeouts across his 3.2 innings.

- Wisconsin's Andrew Fischer extended his RBI streak to three games with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero on-base streak was snapped in game one. The 20-year-old earned a 34-game on-base streak which started on April 21st. The streak is the best in Loons' history.

Up Next

Great Lakes faces Wisconsin tomorrow Saturday, June 13th. The first pitch is at 7:40 pm ET. The Loons hold a half-game lead in the Midwest League East standings, the first half ends on June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.