Morales and Wagner Homer, Loons Take Series Finale 5-4 on Father's Day

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Emil Morales and Logan Wagner each hit home runs in a 5-4 Great Lakes Loons (37-29) win over the Lake County Captains (38-28) on a 72-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- The Loons offense hit homers in back-to-back innings. Emil Morales started the bottom of the sixth inning, with a 372 foot and 107 mph laser shot to tie the game. The home run that cleared the left field fence is Morales' fifth in 26 games in High-A.

- Great Lakes took the lead with a three-run seventh inning. Jose Izarra got to second base, on an error in left field. Chuck Davalan 's RBI single to right field put the Loons ahead. Logan Wagner, in his first Loons game since May 7th, connected on a 2-2 pitch to deep right field. Wagner's eighth homer this season went 408 feet and 108 mph.

- Brooks Auger struck out a career-high nine strikeouts. The right-hander struck out three in the first inning and ninth inning. Welbyn Francisca RBI triple in the fourth was the lone run against Auger.

- Lake County tacked on two runs to pull within one in the eighth. After three walks to start the inning, Matt Lanzendorfer got two outs. Dilan Figueredo collected the final four outs and earned his first save.

Rounding Things Out

Four of the five Loons runs were driven in with two outs. Victor Rodrigues got Great Lakes on the board with an RBI infield single.

Up Next

The Loons' next 12 games are on the road. Tuesday, June 23rd, Great Lakes starts a six-game series in Michigan's state capital against the Lansing Lugnuts. The first pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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