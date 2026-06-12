2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event this Saturday, June 13

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will host the first of two fan events in 2026 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The "Meet the Team" event will take place this Saturday, June 13 from 10 am - 12 pm.

Fans will be able to meet the 2026 Dayton Dragons roster for autographs and photos. There will be a photobooth station with Dragons top players including a Meet the Team commemorative print. Fans can also transform into a Dragons player in a special AI Photobooth from LiftOff Entertainment. There will be player and coach-led activities on the field and kids can also run the bases. Heater, Gem, Blaze and the Green Team will be on hand with more Dragons fun. Concessions will be open for food purchases, and the Dragons Den will be open for purchase of Dragons gear.

Dragons players will be wearing their brand-new Red jersey during the event to celebrate the exclusive Red jersey promotion from Day Air Credit Union. Fans will be able to learn what they need to do to get the exclusive Red Dragons jersey from their local Day Air Credit Union.

Tickets can be purchased now. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Season Ticket Members will receive their tickets to their accounts, and their entrance will be free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Meettheteam2026

Learn more about the Meet the Team Event at www.daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

An additional fan event will be held on the following date at Day Air Ballpark:

Family Movie Night featuring Zootopia 2 - Saturday, August 15, 2026 (6:00 pm) With movie at 7:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.gofevo.com/event/familymovienight2026

Adults: $10.00

Youth 17 and Under: $5

Season Ticket Members GET IN FREE







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.