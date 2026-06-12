Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 12, 2026 l Game # 61

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26); MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-36) at Dayton Dragons (34-26)

RH Abraham Parra (0-5, 6.08) vs. RH Ovis Portes (1-2, 8.87)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 3.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 34-26, third place in MWL East Division, 1/2 game behind Great Lakes & Lake County with 6 to play in the first half.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4. Kien Vu stole home to break a 4-4 tie with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dragons a walk-off win. Vu had homered and tripled earlier in the game before starting the game-winning rally with a walk. Yerlin Confidan hit a second inning home run.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne (6/9-6/14): Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 0. The Dragons have outscored FW 31-8. Dayton team stats in the series: .318 batting avg. (.345 with runners in scor. pos.); 9 HR, 3 SB, 2.33 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are one-half game out of first place, trailing Great Lakes and Lake County, in the East Division playoff race with 6 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

Remaining schedules in the First Half for playoff contenders: Dayton: 3 vs. Fort Wayne; 3 at Peoria. Great Lakes: 4 at Wisconsin; 4 vs. Lake County. Lake County: 3 vs. West Michigan; 4 at Great Lakes. Notes: Dayton would lose the head-to-head tie-breaker with Lake County...Great Lakes is now scheduled to play one fewer game than Dayton and Lake County due to rain in Wisconsin.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham since 5/1 (36 G) is batting .351, 10 HR, 11 2B, and 41 RBI with a 1.146 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .322.

Peyton Stovall in his last 9 G is 12 for 28 (.429) with 4 HR, 4 2B, 2 3B, and 11 RBI with an OPS of 1.595.

Alfredo Duno in his last 30 games is batting .308, 11 HR, 7 2B, 1.067 OPS. Duno was the Reds Minor League Player of the Month in May.

Kien Vu in his last 16 G is batting .333 with an on-base pct of .472. During this streak he has 3 HR, 3 2B, 4 3B, 9 BB, and 6 HBP and an OPS of 1.156.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 23 G is batting .322, 3 HR, 5 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI, 26 R, .925 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (69) while batting .311.

Victor Acosta in his last 15 G is batting .310 (13 for 42) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 8 RBI.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (41), extra base hits (21), and hits (46). Since 5/1, he is batting .351 (4th in MWL), 10 HR (tied-4th in MWL), 1.146 OPS (2nd in MWL). In his last 13 G, Graham has 6 HR, 23 RBI, and a .383 batting average (18 for 47). Four times this season, Graham has driven in at least five runs in a game.

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (6 th), doubles (3rd), and extra base hits (tied-7th).

-- Kien Vu for the full season is among the MWL leaders in runs (3 rd), hits (7 th), stolen bases (tied-6 th), and extra base hits (tied-5 th).

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 2-7) for the second straight week. In 6 games, Graham batted .409 with three home runs and 8 RBI while posting an OPS of 1.383. Kyle McCoy is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run in his start, going 4.2 innings with 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-2, 4.91) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-2, 5.69) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 3.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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