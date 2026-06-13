Cubs' Clincher Remains on Hold with 3-1 Loss to Peoria

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs (36-21) dropped a 3-1 result to the Peoria Chiefs (32-29) on Friday night at Four Winds Field, tying the series at two wins apiece. South Bend entered the day with a chance to win the Midwest League West Division's first-half title via a win and a Wisconsin loss, but the opportunity went by the wayside. The Cubs will still have another chance to clinch on Saturday night.

Peoria scored in the first inning for a third consecutive game, pressuring No. 17 Cubs prospect Jostin Florentino. The right-hander struck out four but walked three in his 3.0 innings of work, allowing the first two hitters of the game to cross the plate. Designated hitter Jack Gurevitch led off with a double, and third baseman Cade McGee was hit by the next pitch; they both scored on a single from catcher Josh Kross, giving Peoria an instant 2-0 lead.

On the other side, the Cubs struggled to break through against Peoria starter Leonel Sequera. The right-hander entered the night struggling badly, owning a 9.19 ERA for the season with 14 home runs allowed in 47.0 innings. However, he posted 4.1 frames with just one run allowed against the Cubs, striking out seven. South Bend left the bases loaded against him in the second, as center fielder Kane Kepley lined out on a rocket right to second baseman Tre Richardson III for the third out.

The Cubs would chase Sequera from the mound in the fifth, scratching a run across but missing another big chance. Designated hitter Drew Bowser led off with a single, later advancing to second on a pickoff error. Bowser attempted to take third on the same play, but the Chiefs threw him out to empty the bases. South Bend loaded them back up with two walks and a single, allowing first baseman Josiah Hartshorn to wear a pitch and drive in a run. Peoria went to the bullpen after that and brought in right-hander Jason Savacool, who retired right fielder Miguel Useche and third baseman Matt Halbach to end the inning with the bags packed.

South Bend's bullpen did all it could to keep the Cubs in the game, following Florentino with 6.0 innings of one-run work. Right-hander Brayden Spears struck out six in 3.1 hitless innings, righty Adam Stone contributed another 1.2 scoreless frames, and right-hander Kenyi Perez punched out three in a shutout ninth. Peoria's only additional run against them scored in the seventh, as shortstop Jalin Flores lifted a sacrifice fly to right-center.

Peoria's bullpen was just a little bit better, stringing together 4.2 hitless frames. Savacool finished off 1.2 innings with three strikeouts, right-hander Nolan Sparks recorded six more outs, and righty Patrick Galae earned the save in the ninth despite walking Kepley to bring up the tying run.

The Cubs and Chiefs will play their fifth game of the series at 7:05 PM on Saturday, June 13. Right-hander Koen Moreno is scheduled to start for South Bend against Peoria righty Jacob Odle.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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