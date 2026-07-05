Rattlers Shut out by Peoria

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers got another strong start from Jayden Dubanewicz, but the offense was shut down by Leonel Sequera and three Peoria Chiefs relievers on Saturday night at Dozer Park. The Chiefs topped the Rattlers 2-0.

Peoria (38-41 overall, 6-7 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Ian Petrutz singled, stole second, and went to third on a balk by Dubanewicz. Cameron Nickens drove in Petrutz with a one-out single. Wisconsin had scored first in the first four games of the series.

The Timber Rattlers (44-31, 10-3) scuffled against Sequera. He allowed three hits, walked two, and struck out five over six scoreless innings. Sequera retired the final ten batters he faced.

Dubanewicz worked through the sixth inning for Wisconsin. He didn't allow another run after the second. Dubanewicz earned his first professional quality start as he allowed one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. In four starts as a Rattler, he has allowed seven runs, walked five, and struck out 21 over 21-1/3 innings. Dubanewicz set a professional single-game for innings pitched with his start on Saturday.

Wisconsin loaded the bases against Jose Davila in the seventh inning and got a lead-off walk issued by Christian Worley in the eighth but could not score.

The Chiefs scored a run without a hit in the bottom of the seventh. Reliever Quinton Low walked Nickens to start the inning. Low would throw three wild pitches to allow Nickens to work his way around the bases to score the insurance run.

In the top of the ninth, Patrick Galle, Peoria's fourth pitcher of the game, issued another lead-off walk. Galle stranded the runner at first with two strikeouts and a popout to end the game and pick up his fourth save of the season.

Juan Baez had two of Wisconsin's hits. Wisconsin went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base in the game.

This was the fourth time Wisconsin has been shutout this season. Peoria has shut out the Rattlers twice this season.

The Rattlers have a 3-2 lead in the series. Peoria needs a win on Sunday to split the series. A Rattlers win on Sunday means a series victory over the Chiefs.

The series finale at Dozer Park features Josh Knoth (2-0, 3.38) as the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Chiefs are scheduled to send Jacob Odle to the mound. Game time is 2:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast can be heard on Newstalk 93.9 and internet audio starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 1:45pm.

R H E

WIS 000 000 000 - 0 4 0

PEO 010 000 10x - 2 6 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

WP: Leonel Sequera (2-5)

LP: Jayden Dubanewicz (2-1)

SAVE: Patrick Galle (4)

TIME: 2:15 (2:00 DELAY)

ATTN: 4,476







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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