TinCaps Game Information: June 18 Doubleheader vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-39) vs. South Bend Cubs (39-21)

Thursday, June 18 | Parkview Field | 5:35 PM & TBD | Game 65 & 66 of 132

G1: RHP Maikel Miralles (0-7, 34.2 IP, 9.87 ERA) vs. RHP Mason McGwire (1-0, 8.0 IP, 2.25 ERA)

G2: RHP Carson Montgomery (2-1, 45.1 IP, 2.78 ERA) vs. RHP Jostin Florentino (0-3, 16.2 IP, 7.56 ERA)

WATCH: MyNetworkTV (21.3 on Antenna, 1173 on XFinity), Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+

LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

HOOSIER STATE RIVALRY PART 3: Fort Wayne returns home to finish out the first half against the First Half Western Division Champion, South Bend Cubs. It's the third and final set between Fort Wayne and South Bend in 2026, with the first two series taking place at Four Winds Field. The 'Caps are the only team in the Midwest League to win a series against South Bend, taking the final five of their series at Four Winds Field from April 28 to May 3. Since that point, the Cubs have won six-straight series, clinching the first half title for the first time since 2016.

A FRESH SLATE RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER: Friday night's game marks the beginning of the second half of the 2026 Midwest League season. Fort Wayne's last playoff berth came in the second half of the 2023 campaign, with current manager Jonathan Mathews at the helm. The TinCaps finished the 2023 second half with a 37-29 record after being 32-34 in the first half. The postseason all-star team that season featured two 'Caps, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy launched his 11th home run of the season in Tuesday's series opener. It was McCoy's first round-tripper since May 29 at Four Winds Field in the 9th inning of a 9-8 comeback win against the Cubs. The No. 19 Padres prospect had not homered in back-to-back series, with the 13-game skid being the longest stretch without a long ball for him this season. McCoy leads the Midwest League in doubles (20) and is tied for the lead in extra-base hits (32). He is also sixth in the league in total bases (115) and 9th in SLG (.532).

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello drove in two runs on a base hit in the third inning on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old is slashing .306/.490/.556 with a 1.046 OPS against Cub pitching this season in 36 at-bats. Costello has 3 doubles and 2 homers to go with his 12 RBI when facing South Bend this year, and has walked (12) more times than he has struck out (11) against their staff.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears blasted his seventh home run of the campaign in Sunday's series finale at Day Air Ballpark, his second-straight game with a home run. After not playing in the first two games of last week's series, Tears collected back-to-back two-hit showings on Thursday and Friday while doubling in both contests. Tears has 8 extra-base hits (2 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR) in his last 10 games and is slashing .286/.359/.800 with a 1.159 OPS and 10 RBI since May 31.

JD JUST DOING IT: TinCap infielder Justin DeCriscio led off Saturday night's game with a home run, his second in as many games. DeCriscio launched his first professional grand slam on Friday, the first hit by a 'Cap in 2026. DeCriscio joins Brandon Butterworth and Kai Roberts as TinCaps to hit a lead-off homer at Day Air Ballpark in the last two seasons. The 23-year-old has 5 multi-hit games in his last 13 played and is hitting .273 since May 31.

TUCK'S THE MAN: Fort Wayne flamethrower Tucker Musgrove has struck out 36 batters across 16.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The No. 9 Padres prospect has the highest K/9 rate (19.44) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The 2023 seventh-round pick has allowed two runs across his last 13 appearances. Musgrove has 29 strikeouts and walked 7 across this stretch, giving him a 4.14 K/BB ratio. His 1.35 ERA ranks 4th among Midwest League bullpen arms with as many innings tossed since the stretch started on April 29.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells extended his team-leading 8-game hitting streak on Sunday. Wells is hitting .333 in 11 games in June after slashing .310/.400/.379 in 26 May contests. The 2024 16th-round pick is hitting .358 in his last 15 games, while getting on base at a .452 clip in that stretch. Wells has 15 multi-hit games this season and leads the team with 33 walks.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans has a hit in 8 of his last 9 games and in 13 of his last 16. Dating back to May 24, Evans is slashing .298/.344/.439 with five doubles (three of which came in the Dayton series last week). The 23-year-old is second in average on the team behind Kasen Wells in this stretch and is tied for the team lead in doubles (5) with Alex McCoy.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his tenth home run of the season on Friday, his first round-tripper since last Saturday at Parkview Field against Lake County. The 21-year-old's 3-for-5 showing in the win marks the second time he has picked up 3 hits in a game this season. The other instance came on May 15 against Cedar Rapids, where he also homered. Verdugo now has 24 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for eighth in career home runs, and is one shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 8 of Verdugo's 10 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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