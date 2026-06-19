Dragons Sweep Peoria, Win East Division First Half Title to Earn Playoff Berth in September

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. - The Dayton Dragons tied a club record with six home runs on the way to completing a doubleheader sweep of the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday, winning the second game 18-1 to clinch the Midwest League East Division First Half title.

The Dragons won the first game of the doubleheader 3-1. The two Dayton wins, coupled with a loss by Lake County on the last day of the First Half season, lifted the Dragons into first place in the final standings. Their final first half record of 39-27 gave them a one-game advantage over second place Lake County. The Dragons won eight of their last nine games in the half to capture the division title.

Dayton's Jacob Friend tied a club record in the second game on Thursday by collecting eight RBI. He hit two home runs in the game including a grand slam.

Doubleheader Recap: The Dragons won the first game 3-1, scoring all three runs in the top of the first inning. After a one-out double by Alfredo Duno, Carter Graham's two-out, run-scoring single gave the Dragons the lead, and the next hitter, Peyton Stovall, blasted a long two-run home run to right field to make it 3-0.

Dragons pitchers David Lorduy and Jacob Edwards combined to allow just three hits and one run. Edwards went four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

In the second game, the Dragons again scored three runs in the top of the first inning, getting a two-run home run from Kien Vu followed by a homer by Graham on the very next pitch. Graham's homer was his 15th of the season.

After Peoria scored one run in the second, the Dragons responded with five runs in the third, keyed by a three-run homer by Jacob Friend and a solo home run by Alfredo Alcantara to make it 8-1.

They led 9-1 going to the sixth inning when Friend blasted a grand slam, his second home run of the night and fifth with the Dragons in just 15 games. Friend had nine home runs with Single-A Dayton before joining the Dragons at the start of June. Also in the sixth inning, Carlos Sanchez connected on a three-run home run to build the lead to 16-1, and the Dragons closed out the scoring with two more in the seventh.

Dayton pitcher Ovis Portes, Jimmy Romano, Victor Diaz, and Jonah Hurney combined to limit Peoria to four hits in the second game. Romano was credited with the win, tossing three shutout innings.

By winning the first half championship, the Dragons will have home field advantage in the first round of the Midwest League playoffs in September, hosting the second half division champions. Playoff ticket information will be announced at a later date. The Dragons last won a first half division title in 2007.

Up Next: The Dragons (39-27) will continue the series with the Chiefs (32-34) in Peoria on Friday night at 8:05 pm (EDT) with the first game of the Second Half season. Reynardo Cruz (2-2, 5.50) will start for Dayton against Peoria's Leonel Sequera (1-4, 8.59).

The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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