Weekend Highlights: Star Wars, Ag Night and Father's Day Headline June 18-21 at Dozer Park

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - From Star Wars Night and Ag Night to giveaways, postgame fireworks, family savings and summertime fun, this weekend offers something for every fan while the Dayton Dragons, the Reds' High-A affiliate, are in the midst of their only trip to Dozer Park this season.

Tickets for all four days are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 at 5:00 p.m. (doubleheader); Karaoke Night, presented by Regal Sounds; Sound Bottle Opener Giveaway; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park; Brews, Booms & Good Times Thursdays; $5 College Tickets

Grab the mic and sing along to your favorite tunes during Karaoke Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a home run call sound bottle opener with their ticket, while discounted beverages are available with $2 domestic drafts, $2 sodas and $4 craft beers. Thursday marks the final Bark in the Park night of the homestand. It also kicks off a run of three straight games with postgame fireworks shows, as the Chiefs have added Thursday night fireworks to the promotional calendar. College students can purchase tickets for just $5 with a valid student ID.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19 at 7:05 p.m.; Star Wars Night; Family Fridays, presented by Firehouse Pizza & Pub; Postgame Fireworks

A galaxy far, far away comes to Dozer Park as fans can meet their favorite Star Wars characters and watch the Chiefs take the field in specialty jerseys. Family Fridays offers four tickets and two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub for just $50. Stay after the game for fireworks set against the downtown Peoria skyline.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 at 7:05 p.m.; Ag Night, presented by Vertical Software; Postgame Fireworks, presented by Coca-Cola; Belt Buckle Giveaway; Peoria Pork Tenderloins

Interact with various animals when Dozer Park turns into a petting zoo on Ag Night. Stay after the final out as fireworks light up the night sky. The first 1,000 fans will also take home a belt buckle and can watch the Chiefs take the field as the Peoria Pork Tenderloins, honoring an Illinois staple.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 at 2:05 p.m.; Grand Slam Sunday, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois; Father's Day, presented by Modern Gentleman

Celebrate dad with an afternoon at the ballpark! Grand Slam Sunday returns with $5 tickets for kids 12 and under, postgame autographs and the opportunity to run the bases and play catch after the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.