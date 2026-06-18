Bergin Transferred to Cedar Rapids

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Jesse Bergin has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from the FCL Twins. Bergin will be assigned a number upon arrival and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on MiLB rehab.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Beloit tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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