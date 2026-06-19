Dayton Sweeps Chiefs in First Half Closing Twinbill

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - In the final two games of the first half, the Chiefs lost a tight 3-1 contest in the opener and deflated in game two, falling 18-1 to Dayton to dip under .500 for the first time since June 3 on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

With Dayton's sweep, the Dragons clinch the first half title in the Midwest League East Division, earning a playoff spot in September.

Peoria finishes the first half 32-34, losing the final five games before the halfway point of the season.

In game one, the Dragons jumped out to an early lead and never lost it.

Dayton wasted no time, scoring three runs in the opening frame. Carter Graham singled in Alfredo Duno after he reached on a double for the game's first run. The next batter, Peyton Stovall, crushed a two-run home run to right field, which brought Graham in to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

Peoria cut into the early deficit when Jalin Flores hit his third homer in as many games in the bottom of the first to make it 3-1.

Chiefs starter Ty Van Dyke finished his outing after three innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two.

Nate Dohm piggybacked Van Dyke, holding Dayton scoreless over three innings.

Dragons' starter David Lorduy was stellar from there, allowing just one more hit along with two walks and striking out one in his three innings of work.

Jacob Edwards relieved Lorduy, eventually earning the win with four scoreless innings.

Despite the win, the Dragons went 2-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

In game two, the Dragons exploded offensively en route to clinching the Midwest League East Division first-half title.

Dayton stormed out to another impressive start, plating three in the first inning again thanks to a two-run homer from Kien Vu and a solo blast on the next pitch from Carter Graham.

Down 3-0, the Chiefs picked up their lone run of the ballgame off a Christian Martin RBI single.

The Dragons' offense exploded the rest of the way. Dayton scored five runs in the third, added one in the fourth and put up a seven-spot in the sixth.

Dayton finished with 11 hits, including six home runs. Jacob Friend hit two of those long balls, including a grand slam.

The second half of the High-A season begins Friday, as the Chiefs continue their six-game set with the Dragons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

It's Star Wars Night, with the Chiefs sporting specialty jerseys. Fans can purchase four tickets for $50, including two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub, and can stick around for the second consecutive night of postgame fireworks.

Tickets are available for purchase at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Fans can watch the broadcast on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app or tune into the audio feed on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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